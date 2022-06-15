PHUKET XTRA - June 15 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket || Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Wednesday 15 June 2022, 07:10PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Phuket officials can aim wherever they want, but with the RTP being the party responsible for compli...(Read More)
Police foment and exacerbate the most of the very things they are supposed to prevent and enforce. ...(Read More)
Christy and her neurotic relationship with males ! Always worth a hefty laughter ! ...(Read More)
Caution- magic calculator at work again, ha ha ha. No surprise 'world class' features in thi...(Read More)
Police are the very foundation of Thailand's continued mediocrity. ...(Read More)
By the way, when I look at the numbers, I only see confirmation of what I knew from the start. compa...(Read More)
i live and drive here on phuket for over 10 years with my various honda click 125i and have never ha...(Read More)
how many times I had hear promises like this in the past 30 years ,many! there is only one thing tha...(Read More)
Sex-oriented expatriates- who Immigration knows will put up with all manner of flaming BS hoops so ...(Read More)
It is not a registry of address, that's the TM 29 and/or TM 30, it stated function is to "N...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.