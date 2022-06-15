Tengoku
TM 6 immigration forms shelved for now at airports

BANGKOK: The government will temporarily halt the need for international passengers to fill out TM 6 immigration forms to ease passenger congestion at international airports.

immigrationtourism
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 15 June 2022, 08:44AM

Tourists queue at Suvarnabhumi airport on June 9, 2022. Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool / Bangkok Post

Tourists queue at Suvarnabhumi airport on June 9, 2022. Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool / Bangkok Post

Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said after a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday (June 14) this would reduce the process for foreign visitors as they were already required to fill out many forms upon arrival, reports the Bangkok Post.

It will also help alleviate congestion as international arrival numbers have increased, he added.

Gen Prayut said authorities will evaluate the outcome of the announcement and consider if it needs to be revised, especially if they are unable to trace passengers. The Interior Ministry will expedite the drafting of the announcement, which is expected to finish in a week.

Deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said foreign travellers who enter Thailand by land or sea will still be required to fill out the form.

QSI International School Phuket

The move will save around B45.5 million a year in printing costs for an estimated 65mn TM 6 forms, she said.

Immigration police can still collect data on arrivals via the biometric systems at airports, while other travel data can be collected from airlines, Ms Traisuree said.

Thais have not needed to fill out a TM 6 since 2017.

christysweet | 15 June 2022 - 13:24:09 

Of course as the TM 6 was simple, easy and actually served a purpose unlike the sex offender level of intrusionTM-29 where one has to report  IN PERSON to immigration after one night in another province, presenting  originally owner signed lease and property registration docs EACH occurence. And yeah the 90 day 'notification of staying another 90 days.." also pure BS to get the 300 baht f...

Kurt | 15 June 2022 - 12:20:13 

PM talks nonsense. Never seen any arriving foreign passenger filling out a TM6 form in front Immigration officer. It's done during flight. Why is he not just honestly say TM6 forms are not in stock, and therefore the requirement is temporarely finished. Seems producing them is a expensive process. Hehehe.
I never did fill out any other Thai nonsense paper upon arrival. PM doesn't know tha...

Fascinated | 15 June 2022 - 11:13:01 

' Congestion', '65m'? Is someone using TAT's magic calculator. TM6 should always have been issued on incoming aircraft so people could complete them before arrival- that would cut down on congestion. Mr Ed- please review- paras 1 and 2 indicate that foreign passengers don't need, whilst para5 says the opposite. Very ambiguous and mis-leading.

tamvong | 15 June 2022 - 10:00:31 

"as they were already required to fill out many forms upon arrival." Really? Such as?

JohnC | 15 June 2022 - 09:37:44 

Help ease congestion at airports??? Why? Might have been a good idea way back when airports were busy and tourists wanted to come here. If the powers that be think this will make more people come here then they are even more deluded than first though.

 

