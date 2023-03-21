1- Rawai hit-and-run driver found, to face charges
2- Tourists exempt in jet-ski licence crackdown
3- Kathu election halted by court order
4- Prayut dissolved parliament, calls election
PHUKET XTRA - March 21 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Tuesday 21 March 2023, 05:27PM
1- Rawai hit-and-run driver found, to face charges
2- Tourists exempt in jet-ski licence crackdown
3- Kathu election halted by court order
4- Prayut dissolved parliament, calls election
Have a news tip-off? Click here
why would another bar in the same association accuse another one? pls just walk in Banglar, get insi...(Read More)
Weerawit, be careful, you and your boss, when you guys have those get together and party in private ...(Read More)
Officially all jet-skis are registered by the Harbour Department as a commercial craft and a driver&...(Read More)
TWO POSSIBILITIES SHOULD BE APPLYED BY THAI AUTHORITIES 1/- Tourist without a boat driver's lic...(Read More)
I have seen several hit and run incidents where drivers have tried to pass motorbikes and swerved ba...(Read More)
So not the cleverest of thieves yet again. These guys never check to see whether security cameras ar...(Read More)
Looks like all the Thai partners of "Ronny" have left him to be the scapegoat. Nothing new...(Read More)
So it's okay to have no licence on the water riding jetskis but on land riding motor bikes licen...(Read More)
Always someone with negative waves. Some people thrive on the misfortune of others....(Read More)
Be the first to comment.