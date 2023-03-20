Carnival Magic
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Prayut dissolves parliament, calls election

Prayut dissolves parliament, calls election

BANGKOK: Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha dissolved the country’s parliament today (Mar 20), setting up a general election in May as the former coup leader seeks to extend army-backed rule.

politics
By AFP

Monday 20 March 2023, 03:45PM

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha has dissolved the country’s parliament, setting up a general election in May. Photo: AFP

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha has dissolved the country’s parliament, setting up a general election in May. Photo: AFP

The vote pits unpopular former army chief Prayut, who came to power in a 2014 putsch, against the daughter of billionaire former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, whose shadow still looms over the kingdom’s political scene despite more than a decade in exile.

The main opposition Pheu Thai group, fronted by Paetongtarn Shinawatra, is polling strongly but Thailand’s junta-scripted 2017 constitution will make it hard for the party to secure the top job.

A statement in the official Royal Gazette published today announced the dissolution, and the Election Commission will confirm the date of the poll later, with May 7 or 14 tipped as the most likely.

The election is the second since the 2014 coup and the first since the country was rocked by massive youth-led pro-democracy protests in Bangkok in 2020.

Unofficial campaigning has been under way for weeks, with rising living costs and the kingdom’s sluggish recovery from the pandemic high on the agenda.

The 68-year-old Prayut, who cemented his rule in a controversial election in 2019, has demonstrated a longevity that is rare in Thai politics.

But in a poll published yesterday of who voters would like to see as PM, Prayut lagged in third place at just over 15% - way behind front-runner Paetongtarn at 38%.

In the same poll of 2,000 people, conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration, nearly 50% said they would vote Pheu Thai, with Prayut’s United Thai Nation party on around 12%.

Odds favour army

Pheu Thai have said they are targeting a big victory to prevent the military establishment from blocking their route to power - avoiding a repeat of 2019 when they won most seats but were shut out of government.

Once the Election Commission has finalised the results, parliament is expected to appoint a prime minister sometime in July.

Under the army-drafted 2017 constitution, the prime minister is chosen by the 500 elected lower-house MPs and 250 senators - all of whom were appointed by the military.

“I have a strong hope that we can form the government for sure,” Paetongtarn told reporters at a rally on Friday.

Internal - Phuket News TV

“That’s why we... campaign about the landslide, because the landslide is going to make us strong enough to form the government.”

If successful, she would be the third Shinawatra to become premier after her father and his sister Yingluck - ousted by Prayut’s coup in 2014.

The opinion polls would indicate Pheu Thai are in with a chance, with many voters sick of Prayut and the lack of progress they have seen in their own lives.

Prayut is polling behind the pro-reform Move Forward Party, which hopes to capitalise on the anti-establishment spirit of the 2020 street protests.

“I would argue that on the ground for the past four years that the sentiment of the era has changed so much for every institution in this country,” Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat told AFP, saying he believed voters were ready for change.

“I am sure they will vote for the future, and not the good old days.”

Coup-prone

Thailand has seen more than a dozen coups since the birth of democracy in 1932 and the military-royalist establishment remains a major force.

It remains to be seen whether this elite is prepared to accept another prime minister linked to Thaksin, who remains a bogeyman figure for them.

Chulalongkorn University political analyst Thitinan Pongsudhirak told AFP the election would be “most consequential in my lifetime”.

It will decide whether the kingdom “breaks out of an entrenched prolonged rut that goes back two decades”, he said.

If Pheu Thai misses its landslide, it is possible that two or more military-linked parties - such as Prayut’s United Thai Nation and the ruling Palang Pracharath Party - will form a coalition.

Thailand’s Constitutional Court has also previously dissolved two of Pheu Thai’s predecessor parties, in 2006 and 2008.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Xi, Putin hail ties ahead of ‘journey of peace’ to Moscow
As tourism industry recovers, all eyes are on China
Tourists exempt in jet-ski licence crackdown
Bar raid, sex claim hits Phuket
Chinese arrivals predicted to top 300,000 in April
Laundromat cash box robber arrested
Hail storms hammer Chiang Mai
Prayut reviews eco-tourism projects in Phuket
Chinese Ambassador calls for more Chinese-language signs in Phuket
Collecting user data to improve customer experience? Make sure you comply with the PDPA
Patong bar child sex raid uncovers tourist area network
Hoping for a breath of fresh air
Phuket Opinion: The Russian Conundrum
NACC Phuket gets new B59.5mn home
War crimes court issues Putin arrest warrant

 

Phuket community
Bar raid, sex claim hits Phuket

B100m in a week- has the Chairman had access to the TAT's magic calculator? How dare the author...(Read More)

Patong bar child sex raid uncovers tourist area network

@JohnC The "owner" of that bar is a swiss national. Clients of that bar are mostly- if n...(Read More)

Hail storms hammer Chiang Mai

Couldn't happen to a more deserving place. Chiang Mai is a horrible, boring, expat ridden hole....(Read More)

Chinese Ambassador calls for more Chinese-language signs in Phuket

@JohnC. 1948? Where are the Thai hotspots in China now? Do they get 12m Thai tourists? Do they spend...(Read More)

Chinese Ambassador calls for more Chinese-language signs in Phuket

@Fascinated. I'm sure you will be able to produce evidence of such behaviour Otherwise you must ...(Read More)

Patong bar child sex raid uncovers tourist area network

@JohnC. Foreigners ARE to blame. These bars get no Thai trade, however much you want to protest. We ...(Read More)

Prayut reviews eco-tourism projects in Phuket

How about spending the money on proper waste water management and treatment instead? Its 2023 and th...(Read More)

Prayut reviews eco-tourism projects in Phuket

So when will Thailand get a government in power it can finally look up to with confidence and trust?...(Read More)

Patong bar child sex raid uncovers tourist area network

Once again trying to make it sound like foreigners are to blame. This country has been using young g...(Read More)

Chinese Ambassador calls for more Chinese-language signs in Phuket

Would be interesting to see how many Thai language signs China now has at its 'tourist attractio...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
The Pavilions Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Ixina Thailand
Laguna Phuket 2023
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Blue Tree Phuket
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Open Kitchen Laguna
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Pro Property Partners
Pacific Prime Thailand

 