Tourists exempt in jet-ski licence crackdown

Tourists exempt in jet-ski licence crackdown

PHUKET: Tourists are not required to have the correct licence in order to operate a rental jet-ski, Phuket Marine Police Chief Lt Col Jeerayut Niyomdet has confirmed to The Phuket News.

Monday 20 March 2023, 12:46PM

The confirmation follows Phuket Marine Police issuing a warning that people caught operating a jet-ski without the correct licence, technically a Helmsman Class II licence, faced a fine of B1,000-10,000 or up to six months’ imprisonment.

The warning also cautioned that any person caught operating an unregistered jet-ski faceed a fine of up to B10,000.

“If the jet-ski is rented from an operator, the client does not need to have a driver’s license, Lt Col Jeerayut said.

“The client will not be arrested as they had rented it. The person who must hold the driver’s license is the [rental] operator of the jet-ski,” he continued.

However, people who own and ride their jet-skis are not exempt. They must have the correct licence in order to operate the jet-ski and the jet-ski must be registered, Lt Col Jeerayut said.

“Privately-owned jet skis can be registered at the Phuket Marine Office and the [driver’s] license can be done at the same office,” he said.

The warning was issued on Friday (Mar 17) after jet-ski rental operators at Bang Tao Beach were caught renting out jet-skis with expired registrations.

The jet-ski operators now face a fine of up to B10,000.

Lt Col Jeerayut said Marine Police officers have stepped up their inspections of jet-skis in tourist areas.

“A team of officers has conducted inspections at several beaches already, on Mar 16-17,” he said.

“Patong Beach, Naka Island, Siray Bay and BangTao Beaches were all inspected, and they arrested six jet-ski operators for both not having the correct licence to operate jet-skis and for having licences that had expired,” Lt Col Jeerayut confirmed.

Phuket community
Bar raid, sex claim hits Phuket

B100m in a week- has the Chairman had access to the TAT's magic calculator? How dare the author...(Read More)

Patong bar child sex raid uncovers tourist area network

@JohnC The "owner" of that bar is a swiss national. Clients of that bar are mostly- if n...(Read More)

Hail storms hammer Chiang Mai

Couldn't happen to a more deserving place. Chiang Mai is a horrible, boring, expat ridden hole....(Read More)

Chinese Ambassador calls for more Chinese-language signs in Phuket

@JohnC. 1948? Where are the Thai hotspots in China now? Do they get 12m Thai tourists? Do they spend...(Read More)

Chinese Ambassador calls for more Chinese-language signs in Phuket

@Fascinated. I'm sure you will be able to produce evidence of such behaviour Otherwise you must ...(Read More)

Patong bar child sex raid uncovers tourist area network

@JohnC. Foreigners ARE to blame. These bars get no Thai trade, however much you want to protest. We ...(Read More)

Prayut reviews eco-tourism projects in Phuket

How about spending the money on proper waste water management and treatment instead? Its 2023 and th...(Read More)

Prayut reviews eco-tourism projects in Phuket

So when will Thailand get a government in power it can finally look up to with confidence and trust?...(Read More)

Patong bar child sex raid uncovers tourist area network

Once again trying to make it sound like foreigners are to blame. This country has been using young g...(Read More)

Chinese Ambassador calls for more Chinese-language signs in Phuket

Would be interesting to see how many Thai language signs China now has at its 'tourist attractio...(Read More)

 

