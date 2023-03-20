Tourists exempt in jet-ski licence crackdown

PHUKET: Tourists are not required to have the correct licence in order to operate a rental jet-ski, Phuket Marine Police Chief Lt Col Jeerayut Niyomdet has confirmed to The Phuket News.

Monday 20 March 2023, 12:46PM

The confirmation follows Phuket Marine Police issuing a warning that people caught operating a jet-ski without the correct licence, technically a Helmsman Class II licence, faced a fine of B1,000-10,000 or up to six months’ imprisonment.

The warning also cautioned that any person caught operating an unregistered jet-ski faceed a fine of up to B10,000.

“If the jet-ski is rented from an operator, the client does not need to have a driver’s license, Lt Col Jeerayut said.

“The client will not be arrested as they had rented it. The person who must hold the driver’s license is the [rental] operator of the jet-ski,” he continued.

However, people who own and ride their jet-skis are not exempt. They must have the correct licence in order to operate the jet-ski and the jet-ski must be registered, Lt Col Jeerayut said.

“Privately-owned jet skis can be registered at the Phuket Marine Office and the [driver’s] license can be done at the same office,” he said.

The warning was issued on Friday (Mar 17) after jet-ski rental operators at Bang Tao Beach were caught renting out jet-skis with expired registrations.

The jet-ski operators now face a fine of up to B10,000.

Lt Col Jeerayut said Marine Police officers have stepped up their inspections of jet-skis in tourist areas.

“A team of officers has conducted inspections at several beaches already, on Mar 16-17,” he said.

“Patong Beach, Naka Island, Siray Bay and BangTao Beaches were all inspected, and they arrested six jet-ski operators for both not having the correct licence to operate jet-skis and for having licences that had expired,” Lt Col Jeerayut confirmed.