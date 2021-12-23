BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: ’High heels mob’ nightlife workers demand gov’t relief as bars stay shut || December 23

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: ’High heels mob’ nightlife workers demand gov’t relief as bars stay shut || December 23

PHUKET XTRA - December 23 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Wage relief demanded by ’high heels mob’ |:| Indoor venues can’t sell alcohol on NYE in Phuket past 11pm |:| MP kicked out for Thai conviction |:| Phuket COVID Update Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 23 December 2021, 06:25PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Pleas issued for Sandbox inclusion
Phuket New Year 1am alcohol reprieve for outdoor venues only
Tourism figures praise keeping Phuket Sandbox open
Electricity outages to affect parts of Thepkrasattri and Kamala
US health regulator authorises Pfizer’s COVID pill
Phuket marks 33 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Test & Go promises to be kept
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Zoo closure prompts largest tiger rescue in Thailand, Missing infected tourist found || December 22
Phuket City Mayor: Creativity, culture to lure domestic tourists
As Phuket Zoo closes, WFFT launches largest tiger rescue in Thailand
Singapore suspends new ticket sales for quarantine-free arrivals
Police search for infected tourist who left quarantine hotel
Phuket Town readies for New Year road safety blitz
Fishing boat rescues woman after jump from Phuket bridge
Two arrested for attempted assassination in Phuket

 

Phuket community
Tourism figures praise keeping Phuket Sandbox open

Praise? While it is now known that Omicron is just a kind of flu? Pathetic how thai officialdom is...(Read More)

Phuket Town readies for New Year road safety blitz

That last paragraph by V/G is completely void of any substance at all; "We have a plan to make ...(Read More)

Test & Go promises to be kept

Minister Anutin, playing again the 'anti foreign visitor card'. Drumming on foreign visitor...(Read More)

As Phuket Zoo closes, WFFT launches largest tiger rescue in Thailand

I've always suspected many commentators on this site either cannot comprehend what they read, o...(Read More)

As Phuket Zoo closes, WFFT launches largest tiger rescue in Thailand

I'd almost forgotten how horrid it is for animals in Thailand. Yes, that supplants the trash ...(Read More)

As Phuket Zoo closes, WFFT launches largest tiger rescue in Thailand

It's not gone, first the money has to be raised, so repost WFFT donate page around. A report f...(Read More)

Test & Go promises to be kept

...Thinking Thailand holiday gives the tourists to much stress and headache, not yet talking about a...(Read More)

Test & Go promises to be kept

Temporarly suspend 'Test & Go' , reinstate mandatory 7-10 days quarantine, promise to lo...(Read More)

Phuket Town readies for New Year road safety blitz

When the V/G is so concerned about the Stockholm Declaration, reduce death accidents by at least 50%...(Read More)

Police search for infected tourist who left quarantine hotel

PN Is it really relevent to the story to tell us how much he paid for his taxi fares? This guy is d...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
EPL predictions
Art-Tec Design
Subscribe to The Phuket News
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura
PaintFX
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property

 