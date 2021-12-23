BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket New Year 1am alcohol reprieve for outdoor venues only

Phuket New Year 1am alcohol reprieve for outdoor venues only

PHUKET: Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong has confirmed that outdoor venues only may serve alcohol until 1am on New Year’s Eve. All indoor venues must stop serving alcohol at 11pm.

COVID-19tourismalcohol
By The Phuket News

Thursday 23 December 2021, 03:54PM

The news was announced at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Dec 22). Photo: PR Phuket

The news was announced at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Dec 22). Photo: PR Phuket

The news was announced at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Dec 22). Photo: PR Phuket

The news was announced at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Dec 22). Photo: PR Phuket

The news was announced at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Dec 22). Photo: PR Phuket

The news was announced at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Dec 22). Photo: PR Phuket

The news was announced at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Dec 22). Photo: PR Phuket

The news was announced at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Dec 22). Photo: PR Phuket

Meanwhile, the Uzbekis have have arrived on the island. Photo: AoT Phuket

Meanwhile, the Uzbekis have have arrived on the island. Photo: AoT Phuket

Meanwhile, the Uzbekis have have arrived on the island. Photo: AoT Phuket

Meanwhile, the Uzbekis have have arrived on the island. Photo: AoT Phuket

Meanwhile, the Uzbekis have have arrived on the island. Photo: AoT Phuket

Meanwhile, the Uzbekis have have arrived on the island. Photo: AoT Phuket

Meanwhile, the Uzbekis have have arrived on the island. Photo: AoT Phuket

Meanwhile, the Uzbekis have have arrived on the island. Photo: AoT Phuket

Meanwhile, the Uzbekis have have arrived on the island. Photo: AoT Phuket

Meanwhile, the Uzbekis have have arrived on the island. Photo: AoT Phuket

« »

Vice Governor Pichet announced the news at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Dec 22).

The decision was made in accordance with instructions issued by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), noted a report of the meeting by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

No mention was made of the previous order issued by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew allowing all licenced venues across Phuket to serve alcohol until 6am New Year’s Day. That order has now been superceded.

“Open-air restaurants with good ventilation may allow the consumption of alcohol until 1am, but indoor restaurants with air conditioning and inadequate ventilation are allowed until 11pm only,” Vice Governor Pichet said.

“General eateries that do not sell or consume alcoholic beverages can operate as usual at any hour. But, karaoke venues and pubs are not yet permitted to open,” he said.

The official “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2022 @Phuket” event to be held at Saphan Hin is expected to draw some 3,700 people, V/Gov Pichet noted..

“The Tourism Authority of Thailand [TAT] has already prepared disease-prevention measures," he added.

“Participants must pre-register through the online platform. This step will screen people who have been vaccinated with full doses according to the measures,” he explained.

“Everyone who has registered for the event must test negative for COVID-19 by ATK or RT-PCR test and must show the test results and their vaccination and COVID-19 history information registered on the MorProm app to the staff at the entrance and exit point for verification.

“Planned seating zones and entrance-exit points will be set up to reduce congestion, and the arrangement of amenities such as parking lots and restrooms will be discussed further by the relevant committees,” Vice Governor Pichet said.

Vice Governor Pichet repeated that Phuket remained open to receive tourists under the Phuket Sandbox scheme, in accordance with the new measures set by national authorities.

People may still enter Phuket under the long-standing 14-day Alternative Quarantine scheme, he added.

Dr Weerasak Lorthongkham, Director of Vachira Phuket Hospital, noted that over the previous few days Phuket had received on average about 4,000 arrivals a day.

Of note, Uzbekistan Airways,yesterday became the latest airline to resume direct flights to Phuket with their “inaugural” relaunch flight landing at Phuket airport at 2:30pm. The 125 tourists already approved to enter Thailand were welcomed on arrival.

Screening of arrivals at the airport is continuing as usual, Dr Weerasak assured.

However, he noted that the number of arrivals testing positive on landing was expected to increase.

“The rate of infection may increase slightly, to around 0.3%, but hospital facilities are available to support these tourists,” he said.

“In the case of four cases of Omicron that were detected [but not previously reported by officials], Phuket was able to examine and bring the infected persons into the medical process quickly. There has been absolutely no spread of the infection to the people and the community,” Dr Weerasak said.

The rate of local infections in Phuket was expected to continue to decrease until at least the end of the year, Dr Weerasak noted.

"The field hospitals have been temporarily closed, clearly indicating that the number of infections in Phuket has dropped,” he said.

“However, if there are more outbreaks in the future, the field hospitals are ready to open at any time,” he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tourism figures praise keeping Phuket Sandbox open
Electricity outages to affect parts of Thepkrasattri and Kamala
US health regulator authorises Pfizer’s COVID pill
Phuket marks 33 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Test & Go promises to be kept
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Zoo closure prompts largest tiger rescue in Thailand, Missing infected tourist found || December 22
Phuket City Mayor: Creativity, culture to lure domestic tourists
As Phuket Zoo closes, WFFT launches largest tiger rescue in Thailand
Singapore suspends new ticket sales for quarantine-free arrivals
Police search for infected tourist who left quarantine hotel
Phuket Town readies for New Year road safety blitz
Fishing boat rescues woman after jump from Phuket bridge
Two arrested for attempted assassination in Phuket
Government to spend B35bn on COVID vaccines
Different Forms of Forex Trading: Which One is Best for Beginners

 

Phuket community
Phuket Town readies for New Year road safety blitz

That last paragraph by V/G is completely void of any substance at all; "We have a plan to make ...(Read More)

Test & Go promises to be kept

Minister Anutin, playing again the 'anti foreign visitor card'. Drumming on foreign visitor...(Read More)

As Phuket Zoo closes, WFFT launches largest tiger rescue in Thailand

I've always suspected many commentators on this site either cannot comprehend what they read, o...(Read More)

As Phuket Zoo closes, WFFT launches largest tiger rescue in Thailand

I'd almost forgotten how horrid it is for animals in Thailand. Yes, that supplants the trash ...(Read More)

As Phuket Zoo closes, WFFT launches largest tiger rescue in Thailand

It's not gone, first the money has to be raised, so repost WFFT donate page around. A report f...(Read More)

Test & Go promises to be kept

...Thinking Thailand holiday gives the tourists to much stress and headache, not yet talking about a...(Read More)

Test & Go promises to be kept

Temporarly suspend 'Test & Go' , reinstate mandatory 7-10 days quarantine, promise to lo...(Read More)

Phuket Town readies for New Year road safety blitz

When the V/G is so concerned about the Stockholm Declaration, reduce death accidents by at least 50%...(Read More)

Police search for infected tourist who left quarantine hotel

PN Is it really relevent to the story to tell us how much he paid for his taxi fares? This guy is d...(Read More)

Phuket Town readies for New Year road safety blitz

Seven days of danger?? This is Phuket so there are 365 days of road danger, every single year!...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
UWC Thailand
Art-Tec Design
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Exotic Fishing Thailand
EPL predictions
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
PaintFX
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
Brightview Center

 