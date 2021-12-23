BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 33 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 33 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Dec 22), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 19,185.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 23 December 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report for Dec 21, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 11:48pm.

The report for Dec 22 marked two new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and two new infections among Test & Go tourists, and one new infection among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 143.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials so far have marked six COVID deaths in Phuket in December.

Meanwhile, the 33 new local infections reported bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 265, as follows:

  • Dec 16 - 44 new cases
  • Dec 17 - 45 new cases
  • Dec 18 - 28 new cases
  • Dec 19 - 44 new cases
  • Dec 20 - 46 new cases
  • Dec 21 - 25 new cases
  • Dec 22 - 33 new cases

The report marked 20 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket (zero change), as well as 39 returning from other countries and testing positive (+1), and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3 (zero change).

The report also marked 294 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 76 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report, 417 people were under medical care or supervision, 22 fewer than the 439 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 18,768 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 60 more than the 18,708 reported yesterday.

The report recorded two people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 41 to 48.

According to the report for Dec 22, there is still one ‘Red’ patient (zero change from yesterday), 112 ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change) and 41 ‘Green’ patients (-7).

A further 87 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-16), and 41 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Dec 22 also marked that of 1,937 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 282 were occupied (-23).

Phuket community
As Phuket Zoo closes, WFFT launches largest tiger rescue in Thailand

I've always suspected many commentators on this site either cannot comprehend what they read, o...(Read More)

As Phuket Zoo closes, WFFT launches largest tiger rescue in Thailand

I'd almost forgotten how horrid it is for animals in Thailand. Yes, that supplants the trash ...(Read More)

As Phuket Zoo closes, WFFT launches largest tiger rescue in Thailand

It's not gone, first the money has to be raised, so repost WFFT donate page around. A report f...(Read More)

Test & Go promises to be kept

...Thinking Thailand holiday gives the tourists to much stress and headache, not yet talking about a...(Read More)

Test & Go promises to be kept

Temporarly suspend 'Test & Go' , reinstate mandatory 7-10 days quarantine, promise to lo...(Read More)

Phuket Town readies for New Year road safety blitz

When the V/G is so concerned about the Stockholm Declaration, reduce death accidents by at least 50%...(Read More)

Police search for infected tourist who left quarantine hotel

PN Is it really relevent to the story to tell us how much he paid for his taxi fares? This guy is d...(Read More)

Phuket Town readies for New Year road safety blitz

Seven days of danger?? This is Phuket so there are 365 days of road danger, every single year!...(Read More)

As Phuket Zoo closes, WFFT launches largest tiger rescue in Thailand

Great news that this disgusting blot on Phuket's tourism industry is finally gone. It was a piti...(Read More)

As Phuket Zoo closes, WFFT launches largest tiger rescue in Thailand

Great news that this abomination has finally closed. The 'treatment' of their animals was di...(Read More)

 

