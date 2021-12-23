Phuket marks 33 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 33 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Dec 22), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 19,185.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 23 December 2021, 09:00AM

The PPHO report for Dec 21, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 11:48pm.

The report for Dec 22 marked two new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and two new infections among Test & Go tourists, and one new infection among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 143.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials so far have marked six COVID deaths in Phuket in December.

Meanwhile, the 33 new local infections reported bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 265, as follows:

Dec 16 - 44 new cases

Dec 17 - 45 new cases

Dec 18 - 28 new cases

Dec 19 - 44 new cases

Dec 20 - 46 new cases

Dec 21 - 25 new cases

Dec 22 - 33 new cases

The report marked 20 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket (zero change), as well as 39 returning from other countries and testing positive (+1), and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3 (zero change).

The report also marked 294 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 76 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report, 417 people were under medical care or supervision, 22 fewer than the 439 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 18,768 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 60 more than the 18,708 reported yesterday.

The report recorded two people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 41 to 48.

According to the report for Dec 22, there is still one ‘Red’ patient (zero change from yesterday), 112 ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change) and 41 ‘Green’ patients (-7).

A further 87 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-16), and 41 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Dec 22 also marked that of 1,937 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 282 were occupied (-23).