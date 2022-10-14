1- Patong floods amid heavy downpours
2- Police arrest ‘fake cocaine’ Bangla touts, wanted for attack on American tourist
3- Cabinet approves B5bn for ‘Andaman International Health Center’
4- Thailand abstains in UN vote
PHUKET XTRA - October 14 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: Chris Howson || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Friday 14 October 2022, 05:13PM
1- Patong floods amid heavy downpours
2- Police arrest ‘fake cocaine’ Bangla touts, wanted for attack on American tourist
3- Cabinet approves B5bn for ‘Andaman International Health Center’
4- Thailand abstains in UN vote
Have a news tip-off? Click here
another day in the jungle ...(Read More)
How can they now it’s be any foul play here, it’s only the frame again of the body. Because they...(Read More)
China has many problems herself, not the least with rebellion population when it comes to Covid ruli...(Read More)
The Tourist transport sector, with her mafiose cartels, unrealistic idiot rules, with Phuket airport...(Read More)
Quite a surprise that China abstained, rather than voting against. Perhaps Putin doesn't have th...(Read More)
Hollow cowardish words of Thailand. Continuous isolating it self from the global world. Remains hang...(Read More)
So who to contact to report people dumping trash into the canals? Without having to go to some offi...(Read More)
Perfectly good location at the Thalang Battlefield Memorial Park (note the name!)- its almost as if ...(Read More)
I have heard that you can use a printer to make a pistol. I have a Canon printer!...(Read More)
@Fascinated, sometimes it feels that leading Thai Officials think that doing once in a while a bit M...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.