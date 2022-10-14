British International School, Phuket
British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Cabinet approves B5bn for ‘Andaman International Health Center’

Cabinet approves B5bn for ‘Andaman International Health Center’

PHUKET: The Cabinet has approved more than B5.1 billion to build the ‘Andaman International Health Center’ on the 141-rai site in Mai Khao, at the northern end of Phuket.

Friday 14 October 2022, 10:21AM

The B5.1 billion medical centre is to be funded over five years, from 2023 to 2027. Image: MHESI

The B5.1 billion medical centre is to be funded over five years, from 2023 to 2027. Image: MHESI

The project is expected to boost tourism revenues by B62 billion a year, said MHESI Minister Dr Anek Laothamatas. Photo: MHESI

The project is expected to boost tourism revenues by B62 billion a year, said MHESI Minister Dr Anek Laothamatas. Photo: MHESI

MHESI Permanent Secretary Sirirurg Songsivilai also touted the project as a way of producing enough medical and public health personnel to meet the needs of the Andaman area. Photo: MHESI

MHESI Permanent Secretary Sirirurg Songsivilai also touted the project as a way of producing enough medical and public health personnel to meet the needs of the Andaman area. Photo: MHESI

« »

The Cabinet approved the funds, precisely B5,116,262,532 in total, at its meeting on Tuesday (Oct 11), reported the official minutes of the Cabinet meeting.

The bulk of the B5.1bn will be spent on building a brand-new international hospital, the Songklanagarind Hospital Phuket, for B4,762,262,532.

A further B212.5 million will be spent on the ‘International Health and Science College’, marked as a “building renovation” project.

The final B141.5mn will be spent creating the ‘International Wellness Center’ and the ‘Digital Dental Center Songklanagarind, also marked as a “building renovation” project.

The funds are to be allocated over five years, as follows:
2023 ‒  B1,291,049,290
2024 ‒  B1,656,586,967
2025 ‒  B1,476,662,940
2026 ‒  B498,152,458
2027 ‒  B193,810,877

The decision follows the Cabinet approving the project in principle on Sept 19, 2020, amid the height of the COVID-19 lockdowns.

The decision at that time “prompted the Prince of Songkla University to proceed with the preparation of the Andaman International Health Center project details such as work plans, financial plans, operational plans, etc,”  the Cabinet noted.

The official objectives of the project were given as: 

  1. to be a place for producing personnel in health sciences such as doctors, nurses, dentists, pharmacists, medical technicians; alternative medicine, etc;
  2. to be a research facility for academic development to solve public health problems in the Andaman provinces; 
  3. to reduce costs for people in the Andaman province group in dealing with care, examination and treatment of complex diseases;
  4. to build confidence among people and foreigners [sic]; and 
  5. to generate income from health tourism.

The official budget request proposal was submitted by the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) and the Prince of Songkla University Phuket Campus.

The Cabinet marked that the project was approved following the Ministry of Public Health signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Prince of Songkla University, which operates Songklanagarind Hospital in Hat Yai, Songkhla province.

Songklanagarind Hospital is a university teaching hospital affiliated to the Faculty of Medicine of Prince of Songkla University in Hat Yai.

HeadStart International School Phuket

It is not to be confused with Songkhla Hospital, also in Hat Yai, which is operated by the Ministry of Public Health.

The Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI), Prof Dr Anek Laothamatas, has praised the approval for the project, touting it as a medical teaching centre providing cost-effective services to people living in the Andaman provinces.

“The goal is to produce health science personnel such as doctors, nurses, dentists, pharmacists, medical technicians, to develop and provide alternative medicine, and be a place for academic research in medicine and public health,” he said.

“The hospital will be a 300-bed tertiary and specialised medical facility focusing on precision medical services, telemedicine and treating complex diseases,” Dr Anek added.

“There is a referral system between the hospitals in the Andaman area, together capable of providing services to at least 12,500 tertiary complex patients per year and in terms of outpatients not less than 300,000 people per year, which can help reduce the cost [of treatment] for people in the area,” he said.

“This will build confidence among people and tourists in coming to travel to the Andaman [region] and to Thailand,” he added.

“It will also help generate income from health tourism. It will also offer premium international tourist services and become the first modern dental center in the South, in addition to taking care of the health of Thai people,” he continued.

“The project will be able to generate direct income from medical treatment for foreigners of not less than B1.6bn a year and not less than B300mn a year from dental services,” Dr Anek added.

In total, the project is expected to boost the value of tourism in the Andaman area with an increase of approximately B62 billion a year, Dr Anek said.

MHESI Permanent Secretary Sirirurg Songsivilai, M.D., Ph.D, who also serves as Secretary-General of National Research Council of Thailand, explained the project as a way of producing enough medical and public health personnel to meet the needs of the Andaman area. 

“This will close the gap in the medical treatment problems of the Andaman area in the past, as well as promote the service industry and tourism for both Thai and foreign tourists,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phone use must now be handsfree if driving
Floods swallow cars, swamp houses in ‘major’ Australian emergency
Power outage to affect Koh Yao Noi
Police arrest ‘fake cocaine’ Bangla touts, wanted for attack on American tourist
Wreath laying ceremony honours King Bhumibol
Patong floods amid heavy downpours
Goverment agencies to be e-friendly
Heroines Monument looks for temporary home
Thailand abstains in UN vote against Putin land grab
Thalang police continue drug clampdown
Mum ‘sorry’ over killer son’s actions
Iceland ponders Phuket consulate
Phuket honours King Bhumibol
Police chase reckless driver through traffic
Chinese state media signals no end to zero-COVID curbs

 

Phuket community
Thailand abstains in UN vote against Putin land grab

Quite a surprise that China abstained, rather than voting against. Perhaps Putin doesn't have th...(Read More)

Thailand abstains in UN vote against Putin land grab

Hollow cowardish words of Thailand. Continuous isolating it self from the global world. Remains hang...(Read More)

Stop dumping trash in Phuket Town canals, mayor urges

So who to contact to report people dumping trash into the canals? Without having to go to some offi...(Read More)

Heroines Monument looks for temporary home

Perfectly good location at the Thalang Battlefield Memorial Park (note the name!)- its almost as if ...(Read More)

Tougher gun control promised after nursery attack

I have heard that you can use a printer to make a pistol. I have a Canon printer!...(Read More)

Putin to attend Apec summit

@Fascinated, sometimes it feels that leading Thai Officials think that doing once in a while a bit M...(Read More)

Putin to attend Apec summit

As courtecy Spokesman Tanee disn't, Min Don mentioned Saudi. So: nr 1 Saudi Arabia, 2 China ( c...(Read More)

Heroines Monument looks for temporary home

Why not meeting/discussion about a permanent other location of the monument, in a nice small park wi...(Read More)

Thailand abstains in UN vote against Putin land grab

Cowards- all about the money. No morality whatsoever....(Read More)

Thailand abstains in UN vote against Putin land grab

Thai authorities will not make a decision that could possibly have an effect on their golden gravy t...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket
Laguna Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 