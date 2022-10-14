British International School, Phuket
British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Patong floods amid heavy downpours

Patong floods amid heavy downpours

PHUKET: Heavy downpours in Patong left many streets in the tourism town flooded last night, with some streets still affected this morning (Oct 14).

weather
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 14 October 2022, 11:48AM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Areas affected by flooding included inside Patong Police Station, along Sai Nam Yen Rd, in front of Patong Hospital, the Banzaan Market, Phra Metta Rd, and in front of the Jungceylon shopping mall.

In many areas cars could slowly continue their way through the floodwaters, but motorbike riders were not so lucky.

Floodwaters in some areas reached 50 to 70cm deep, with the town’s drain network unable to cope with the deluge.

Some reports noted that the flooding was exacerbated by a high tide impeding the flow of water from drains emptying into the bay.

Patong Police at 4:50am today were ordered to assist in moving government vehicles out of the area urgently and report the impact of the floods to the Phuket Provincial Police Incident Service Center.

By 7am this morning, most of the floodwaters had dissipated, leaving local residents, business owners and municipality workers with trash, mud and other debris to clean up.

Of note, many of the drain grates along the mains roads needed to have trash cleared from them so runoff could be inducted into the drains below.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phone use must now be handsfree if driving
Floods swallow cars, swamp houses in ‘major’ Australian emergency
Power outage to affect Koh Yao Noi
Police arrest ‘fake cocaine’ Bangla touts, wanted for attack on American tourist
Wreath laying ceremony honours King Bhumibol
Goverment agencies to be e-friendly
Cabinet approves B5bn for ‘Andaman International Health Center’
Heroines Monument looks for temporary home
Thailand abstains in UN vote against Putin land grab
Thalang police continue drug clampdown
Mum ‘sorry’ over killer son’s actions
Iceland ponders Phuket consulate
Phuket honours King Bhumibol
Police chase reckless driver through traffic
Chinese state media signals no end to zero-COVID curbs

 

Phuket community
Thailand abstains in UN vote against Putin land grab

Quite a surprise that China abstained, rather than voting against. Perhaps Putin doesn't have th...(Read More)

Thailand abstains in UN vote against Putin land grab

Hollow cowardish words of Thailand. Continuous isolating it self from the global world. Remains hang...(Read More)

Stop dumping trash in Phuket Town canals, mayor urges

So who to contact to report people dumping trash into the canals? Without having to go to some offi...(Read More)

Heroines Monument looks for temporary home

Perfectly good location at the Thalang Battlefield Memorial Park (note the name!)- its almost as if ...(Read More)

Tougher gun control promised after nursery attack

I have heard that you can use a printer to make a pistol. I have a Canon printer!...(Read More)

Putin to attend Apec summit

@Fascinated, sometimes it feels that leading Thai Officials think that doing once in a while a bit M...(Read More)

Putin to attend Apec summit

As courtecy Spokesman Tanee disn't, Min Don mentioned Saudi. So: nr 1 Saudi Arabia, 2 China ( c...(Read More)

Heroines Monument looks for temporary home

Why not meeting/discussion about a permanent other location of the monument, in a nice small park wi...(Read More)

Thailand abstains in UN vote against Putin land grab

Cowards- all about the money. No morality whatsoever....(Read More)

Thailand abstains in UN vote against Putin land grab

Thai authorities will not make a decision that could possibly have an effect on their golden gravy t...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Blue Tree Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Laguna Phuket
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sinea Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 