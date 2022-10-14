Patong floods amid heavy downpours

PHUKET: Heavy downpours in Patong left many streets in the tourism town flooded last night, with some streets still affected this morning (Oct 14).

weather

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 14 October 2022, 11:48AM

Areas affected by flooding included inside Patong Police Station, along Sai Nam Yen Rd, in front of Patong Hospital, the Banzaan Market, Phra Metta Rd, and in front of the Jungceylon shopping mall.

In many areas cars could slowly continue their way through the floodwaters, but motorbike riders were not so lucky.

Floodwaters in some areas reached 50 to 70cm deep, with the town’s drain network unable to cope with the deluge.

Some reports noted that the flooding was exacerbated by a high tide impeding the flow of water from drains emptying into the bay.

Patong Police at 4:50am today were ordered to assist in moving government vehicles out of the area urgently and report the impact of the floods to the Phuket Provincial Police Incident Service Center.

By 7am this morning, most of the floodwaters had dissipated, leaving local residents, business owners and municipality workers with trash, mud and other debris to clean up.

Of note, many of the drain grates along the mains roads needed to have trash cleared from them so runoff could be inducted into the drains below.