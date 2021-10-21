BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Governor: Phuket ready for more tourists, Long-stay health insurance jacked to B3mn |:| October 21

PHUKET XTRA - October 21 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Long-stay foreigner mandatory health insurance jacked to B3mn |:| Income distribution vital in Phuket tourism recovery, says governor |:| Phuket marks 146 new total COVID cases |:| Remember Kevin Moss, founder of Phuket Immigration volunteers Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 21 October 2021, 07:42PM

