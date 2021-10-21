|
|
PHUKET XTRA - October 21 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Long-stay foreigner mandatory health insurance jacked to B3mn |:| Income distribution vital in Phuket tourism recovery, says governor |:| Phuket marks 146 new total COVID cases |:| Remember Kevin Moss, founder of Phuket Immigration volunteers Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Thursday 21 October 2021, 07:42PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Again, the COVID bans haven't stopped the super-rich operators from openly selling alcohol, why ...(Read More)
"Income distribution"? Look around Patong today. Even with business beginning to open up, ...(Read More)
Hospitals and Insurance companies are in cohoots with each other hence triple pricing , Thai price, ...(Read More)
Maybe the hospitals are fed up being stiffed by non-paying, non-citizens....(Read More)
Oh good. It looks like Christy Sweet has been vaccinated and can now go find another country to live...(Read More)
I wouldn't be surprised to find out that many of the participating Thai insurance companies are ...(Read More)
Just out of curiosity. I wonder how many Thais even have health insurance past the joke that is the ...(Read More)
The original sum of 400,000 Bt was far too low, especially if you have to go to ICU and be intubated...(Read More)
The government statement is completely illogical. It speaks of promoting health tourism while referr...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.