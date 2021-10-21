BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Kevin Moss, founder of Phuket Immigration Volunteers, passes away

PHUKET: Kevin Moss, the British expat who founded the Phuket Immigration Volunteers and a regular at Patong Police Station with the Region 8 Police Volunteers, has passed away after a brief battle with cancer.

immigrationpolicepatongdeath
By The Phuket News

Thursday 21 October 2021, 11:27AM

Kevin Moss happy to help, pictured here at Phuket Immigration in 2011. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Kevin was diagnosed with late-stage cancer after presenting himself at Chalong Hospital for back pain. He was later admitted to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, where he was diagnosed with cancer in the brain and his back.

Kevin passed away on Oct 6. He was 64.

“A friend to so many,” said Wal Brown, a long-time friend who has also worked with the police volunteer programme in Patong and the International Liaison Volunteer Program supporting the Region 8 Police.

“He had this temperament, when walking on patrol along Soi Bangla he could walk up to any situation where someone was kicking off and be able to just calm them down,” Wal recalls.

“He was an active member the whole time, always there to help out,” he said.

“At the police station, there was always somebody coming in asking for help. Kevin was happy to help, and very good with the immigration questions,” he added.

Kevin, originally a butcher from the UK, founded the Phuket Immigration Volunteer Program at the main Phuket Immigration Office in Phuket Town in 2007 after simply pedalling up to the Immigration Office in Patong on his bike and asking if they needed any help. (See story, ’The friendly faces at Phuket Immigration’ - click here.)

The program grew to 17 active volunteers, many of whom remain in service at the main immigration office today to help foreigners navigate the bureaucratic hurdles of filing applications for visa extensions and other immigration services.

He left he Immigration Volunteers in 2013 for a break. While on the island he also worked as Sales Director for Layana Development Co Ltd over several years.

Kevin joined the Region 8 Police Volunteers operating out of Patong Police Station in 2015, and remained an active member to the end.

“Help to coordinate between Thai Police and Tourists in Phuket Thailand. Ranging from loss of personal items to Drink Driving. Helping people to be safe while enjoying the Kingdom,” Kevin noted about his service to tourists in Phuket’s busiest tourism town before COVID pandemic.

Kevin’s body will be at rest at Wat Chalong at 6pm this Saturday (Oct 23). His cremation will be this Sunday.

Nasa12 | 21 October 2021 - 13:29:28 

R.I.P Kevin

 

