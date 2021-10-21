BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 140 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Oct 20) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 14,317.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Thursday 21 October 2021, 09:00AM

A daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

A report by the PPHO showing how many patients are currently at each hospital or other medical facility for COVID-19. Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, but posted online at 11:23pm, reported six new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals but no new infections among non-Sandbox arrivals from abroad.

The report marked no deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 99. After 55 COVID deaths in September, officials have marked 24 deaths so far this month.

Meanwhile, the 140 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 1,008, as follows:

  • Oct 14 - 150 new cases
  • Oct 15 - 153 new cases
  • Oct 16 - 149 new cases
  • Oct 17 - 144 new cases
  • Oct 18 - 140 new cases
  • Oct 19 - 132 new cases
  • Oct 20 - 140 new cases

The current total of 14,317 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 30 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 169 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 2,109 people were under medical care or supervision, 150 fewer than the 2,259 reported the day before.

The report also marked 12,287 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 296 more than the 11,991 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 11 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), and the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island fell by 237, from 1,438 to 1,201.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 6,760 beds available for COVID patients (zero change from yesterday).

The total number of hospital beds actually occupied by COVID patients in Phuket fell from 2,430 to 2,295 (-135 from yesterday) ‒ with the 2,295 beds occupied representing 33.95% of the total number of hospital beds designated for COVID patients.

Consequently, the number of hospital beds reported as remaining available increased from 4,330 to 4,465 (+135 from yesterday) ‒ with the 4,465 beds available representing 66.05% of the total number of beds designated for COVID patients.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care only 30 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change from yesterday), 351 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change from yesterday), and 248 were designated as ‘Green’ patients (-19 from yesterday).

Phuket community
Long-stay expats mandatory health insurance jacked to B3mn

Just out of curiosity. I wonder how many Thais even have health insurance past the joke that is the ...(Read More)

Long-stay expats mandatory health insurance jacked to B3mn

The original sum of 400,000 Bt was far too low, especially if you have to go to ICU and be intubated...(Read More)

Long-stay expats mandatory health insurance jacked to B3mn

The government statement is completely illogical. It speaks of promoting health tourism while referr...(Read More)

Long-stay expats mandatory health insurance jacked to B3mn

how much the social-insurance covers?? Are locals insured this high??...(Read More)

Long-stay expats mandatory health insurance jacked to B3mn

Assble these words in the correct order. 'Shot', 'in' 'foot' 'the'. ...(Read More)

Online bank fraud faces probe

Scamland 101 - Only keep small amounts of money in an internet/ATM/Debit linked account and use a ...(Read More)

Long-stay expats mandatory health insurance jacked to B3mn

That 600% jump in coverage requirements is all about flushing out low income retirees. Hope they k...(Read More)

Long-stay expats mandatory health insurance jacked to B3mn

Well this does not make much sense. "Dr Thares Ratanaiyarawiwong, Director-General of the Depar...(Read More)

Long-stay expats mandatory health insurance jacked to B3mn

Thailand is most 'innovative' in inventing covid insurance to reap off foreigners. Whilst p...(Read More)

Online bank fraud faces probe

This form of scamming is in Thailand still in its infancy as many things here always start later tha...(Read More)

 

