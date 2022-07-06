PHUKET XTRA - July 6 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket || Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Wednesday 6 July 2022, 07:14PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Will this affect 'Chinese Investors?...(Read More)
Given that he is such a clever airport damage engineer and road flooding engineer.Maybe get out and ...(Read More)
This highlights a obvious flaw in the current system, what happens if you lose your passport. Emerge...(Read More)
Is anyone keeping count of the hubs- its off the scale. Just another vassal state for the future. Ju...(Read More)
I wonder if the alleged millions of baht worth of cargo was insured?...(Read More)
" No mercy for Expats" is the sett up of Immigration and their Agents friends. Their aim i...(Read More)
Expats caught in visa scam of 2 Agents and Phuket Immigration being forced to leave the country, eve...(Read More)
DDPM-Phuket Chief talks 'keep calm' nonsense. Telling Phuket- (and Phang Nga) people that P...(Read More)
And off course the NACC Phuket Chief Suksan Prasara-ae are silent. ...(Read More)
This is a criminal violation and in no way under the jurisdiction of Immigration. Use of an agent ...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.