Phuket Governor addresses tsunami fears

PHUKET: The Governor of Phuket, Narong Woonciew, has responded to people’s concerns of a possible tsunami warning after several recent key incidents increased residents’ anxiety.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 6 July 2022, 02:24PM

Photo: PR Phuket

In an interview with the Phuket Public Relations department on Radio Thailand earlier this morning (July 6), Governor Narong explained that authorities are well prepared in the event of a tsunami warning occurring.

He explained that he had ordered Phuket Vice Governor Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam to collaborate with provincial police and related agencies to monitor the situation and ensure they are on heightened guard and prepared for any incidents. This includes a thorough review of all emergency reponse equipment to make sure it was in fully functional working order, ready in the event of an incident.

In the event of an incident, Governor Narong added that authorities are prepared to lend full professional support to those involved, including a timely and efficient response in order to reduce any impact and ensure the well being of the people.

Governor Narong’s announcement came as Phuket Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) Chief Udomporn Kan assured earlier today that Phuket is prepared to respond in case of a tsunami warning.

While acknowledging the devastating tsunami of 2004 and confirming authorities and response services are presently fully prepared, Governor Narong explained that the situation is not as serious as many may believe and therefore the need for concern need not be so great as to cause serious worry.

A growing number of people have become concerned after severe weather battered Phuket in the last few days, causing damage and flooding across parts of the island.

Additionally, there have been a recent spate of mild earthquakes reported occurring off the Nicobar Islands.

As of yesterday, that number stood at 17 mild underwater earthquakes ranging from 4.1 to 5.1 in magnitude in the 24 hours from Monday to Tuesday.

The underwater earthquakes, reported by the non-government Phuket Earthquake Monitoring and Surveillance Center, which also goes by the name ‘Phuket SOS’, have struck mainly in the area 400-550km northwest of Phuket, with many of the earthquakes occurring at a relatively shallow depth of 10km.