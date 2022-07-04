More rain forecast as waves swamp coastal roads

PHUKET: Traffic police are urging motorists to drive with caution, especially on coastal roads along beachfronts after two roads were swamped by large waves pushing debris across the road surface yesterday (July 3).

By The Phuket News

Monday 4 July 2022, 09:46AM

Officers were called to the beachfront road in Kalim, north of Patong, to clear the road of excess water and debris after large waves battered the shore there.

At the northern end of the island, officers were called to clear excess water and debris from the northbound section of Thepkrasattri Rd passing along the Sai Kaew beachfront just before the bridge heading off-island.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) this morning re-issued its weather warning for strong wind-waves in the upper Andaman Sea, with waves averaging two to three metres in height, reaching up to three metres in thundershower areas.

All ships should proceed with caution and keep clear thundershowers, the warning noted.

“Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should keep ashore until July 6,” the warning added.

Previous weather advisories issued over the weekend warned of heavy downpours across the Gulf of Thailand and across the Eastern, Northeastern and even Northern regions of Thailand, attributed to fallout from Typhoon Chaba, which has lashed the coast of Southern China.

People were warned to beware thunderstorms, strong winds, heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rain which may cause flash floods.

Phuket Marine Chief Nachaphong Pranit has issued his own advisory, ordering all small boats to stay ashore and all larger vessels to heed weather warnings and ensure all safety equipment on board is in working order.

Chief Administrative Officer of the Phuket Provincial Office (Palad) Somprat Prabsongkhram late yesterday issued an order for all disaster officials on the island to monitor the situation in their respective areas and be on alert to take action where necessary.