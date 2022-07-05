Nicobar tremors total 17 in less than 24 hours

PHUKET: The series of underwater earthquakes off the coast of the Nicobar Islands, some 600km northeast of Phuket have continued since yesterday, with officials so far recognising 17 tremors in less than 24 hours.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 5 July 2022, 11:32AM

PhuketSOS has reported 17 tremors off NIcobar Islands within the past 24 hours. Image: PhuketSOS

The series began with a 4.7-magnitude earthquake at a depth of 10km off the coast of the Nicobar Islands, about 540km northwest of Phuket, at 12:35pm yesterday (July 4), reports the non-government Phuket Earthquake Monitoring and Surveillance Center, which also goes by the name ‘Phuket SOS’ (see here). The next earthquake, with a magnitude of 4.9, also struck at a depth of 10km off the coast of the Nicobar Islands, about 550km northwest of Phuket, at 3:02pm yesterday. A third tremor, also at 3:02pm yesterday, occurred with a strength of 4.9M, striking at a depth 10km some 550km from Phuket. Since then, another 14 tremors have occurred, as follows:

4 - 3:36pm 5.0M, depth 97km, 520km from Phuket

5 - 4:07pm, 5.4M, depth 40km, 530km from Phuket

6 - 4:32pm, 4.7M, depth 10km, 510km, from Phuket

7 - 4:55pm, 4.9M, depth 10km, 530km from Phuket

8 - 5:09pm, 4.5M, depth 10km, 510km from Phuket

9 - 6:48pm, 4.9M, depth 82km, 530km from Phuket

10 - 7:20pm, 4.6M, depth 10km, 510km from Phuket

11 - 4.5M, depth 10km, 500 km from Phuket Today (July 5)

12 - 00:31am, 4.8M, depth 10km, 530km from Phuket

13 - 4:03am, 5.0M, depth 10km, 525km from Phuket

14 - 6:15am, 4.6M, depth 10km, 515km from Phuket

15 - 7:27am, 5.1M, depth 10km, 600km from Phuket

16 - 7:27am, 5.2M, depth 282km, 400km from Phuket

17 - 9:34am, 4.8M, depth 10km, 530km from Phuket DDPM officers are aware of and monitoring the situation.