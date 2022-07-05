The series began with a 4.7-magnitude earthquake at a depth of 10km off the coast of the Nicobar Islands, about 540km northwest of Phuket, at 12:35pm yesterday (July 4), reports the non-government Phuket Earthquake Monitoring and Surveillance Center, which also goes by the name ‘Phuket SOS’ (see here).
The next earthquake, with a magnitude of 4.9, also struck at a depth of 10km off the coast of the Nicobar Islands, about 550km northwest of Phuket, at 3:02pm yesterday.
A third tremor, also at 3:02pm yesterday, occurred with a strength of 4.9M, striking at a depth 10km some 550km from Phuket.
Since then, another 14 tremors have occurred, as follows:
4 - 3:36pm 5.0M, depth 97km, 520km from Phuket
5 - 4:07pm, 5.4M, depth 40km, 530km from Phuket
6 - 4:32pm, 4.7M, depth 10km, 510km, from Phuket
7 - 4:55pm, 4.9M, depth 10km, 530km from Phuket
8 - 5:09pm, 4.5M, depth 10km, 510km from Phuket
9 - 6:48pm, 4.9M, depth 82km, 530km from Phuket
10 - 7:20pm, 4.6M, depth 10km, 510km from Phuket
11 - 4.5M, depth 10km, 500 km from Phuket
Today (July 5)
12 - 00:31am, 4.8M, depth 10km, 530km from Phuket
13 - 4:03am, 5.0M, depth 10km, 525km from Phuket
14 - 6:15am, 4.6M, depth 10km, 515km from Phuket
15 - 7:27am, 5.1M, depth 10km, 600km from Phuket
16 - 7:27am, 5.2M, depth 282km, 400km from Phuket
17 - 9:34am, 4.8M, depth 10km, 530km from Phuket
DDPM officers are aware of and monitoring the situation.
