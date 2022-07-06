Army pitch in to repair vulnerable residents’ housing

PHUKET: The 4th Area Army yesterday (July 5) handed over 10 houses that they had repaired and renovated to vulnerable members of the local community in Mai Khao.

charitymilitarypropertyCOVID-19

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 6 July 2022, 01:11PM

Pol. Maj. Gen. Shantisakuntanak, Deputy Commander of the 4th Army Region, oversaw the handover to residents of Ban Hin Luk Diew, Village No. 5, Mai Khao Subdistrict, many of whom were elderly, fragile and handicapped who have experienced difficulties throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and were unable to afford repairs on their properties.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Shanti Sakuntanak was joined by Bancha Thanu-in, Thalang District Chief, Laksana Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, representative from the Phuket Social Development and Human Security office, Siriwan Panapong from the Phuket Red Cross and selected local community leaders.

Panupan Jindaphon, chief of the village, explained that the Mai Khao Subdistrict had received financial assistance of around B20,000 per house to support repair work needed on about 58 houses from the “Sufficiency Home Fund” from the Community Organisation Development Institute (POCH).

However, following further review by the Mai Khao Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, it was revealed that there were still community members who did not have the support or budget required to hire the appropriate tradesmen to repair their premises, particualrly among elderly and handicapped residents.

Subsequently, budget was sought from the Phuket Provincial Social Development and Human Security Office to lend support to these community members.

Once the budget had been approved, it was agreed that personnel from the 4th Army Region would help with repair and renovation works on the properties to help create a better quality of life for the vulnerable residents.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Shanti Sakuntanak explained that Lt. Gen. Kriangkrai Srirak, commander of the 4th Army Region, had ordered a total of 27 volunteer soldiers to carry out repairs on the houses between May 29 and June 22.