BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Godzilla lizard browses 7-Eleven || April 8

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Godzilla lizard browses 7-Eleven || April 8

PHUKET XTRA - April 8 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket 2 more Phuket Covid cases |:| Bars, pubs closed in Phuket, 40 other provinces for 2 weeks |:| Massive monitor lizards at 7-Eleven |:| Turtles hatch in Mai Khao! Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 8 April 2021, 06:56PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Provincial order issued for all non-tourists entering Thailand through Phuket
Olive ridley turtles hatch at Mai Khao, first in 20 years
All Phuket entertainment venues ordered closed for Songkran
Phuket residents vaccinated on April 2 asked to self-quarantine
Pubs, clubs in Bangkok, 40 other provinces to shut for 2 weeks
UK strain behind flare-up
Phuket party-goers asked to present themselves at nearest hospital
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Eight Phuket Covid cases confirmed || April 7
Eight new COVID infections confirmed in Phuket
Water supply outage to hit south of Phuket
Cabinet ministers, MPs enter COVID quarantine
Body found offshore from Phuket restaurant
Bangkok entertainment worker confirmed COVID positive in Phuket
Rich world’s ‘near-monopoly’ on COVID vaccines condemned
‘Unemployed’ elephants begin 500km walk home

 

Phuket community
All Phuket entertainment venues ordered closed for Songkran

"enough space for each person taking part, four square metres for each person" who is goin...(Read More)

All Phuket entertainment venues ordered closed for Songkran

They had more than 1 year time to bulldoze Bangla Road venues and make a nice park out of it....(Read More)

UK strain behind flare-up

Took Thai Officialdom time, but finally they found 'scape goat' to hide behind about the Tha...(Read More)

Rich world’s ‘near-monopoly’ on COVID vaccines condemned

Wealth is a way of keeping score. In general, wealthy countries do better at making money (not neces...(Read More)

Eight new COVID infections confirmed in Phuket

Hunker down folks, stay out of restaurants and bars and wear masks on essential outings only. We'...(Read More)

Phuket party-goers asked to present themselves at nearest hospital

Do these people pay for the test or is it free?...(Read More)

Phuket party-goers asked to present themselves at nearest hospital

Again, how are these events still happening? All this talk about 'new normal' is apparently ...(Read More)

Eight new COVID infections confirmed in Phuket

Galong@ you are absolutely right - a study done recently by Stanford showed that number of infection...(Read More)

Phuket party-goers asked to present themselves at nearest hospital

Why should someone who has no symptoms are so stupid to go voluntary for a PCR test at a Thai govern...(Read More)

Phuket party-goers asked to present themselves at nearest hospital

Blatantly obvious that the organisers have no idea who attended! No Thai Chana app used and social d...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
UWC Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Dan About Thailand
Phuket Property
Thanyapura
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Property in Phuket

 