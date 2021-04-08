BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Pubs, clubs in Bangkok, 40 other provinces to shut for 2 weeks

THAILAND: All entertainment places in 41 provinces, including Bangkok, will be ordered to shut their doors for at least two weeks, as COVID-19 cases spawned by the Thong Lor cluster spread rapidly across the nation.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Safety
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 8 April 2021, 02:28PM

All bars, pubs and clubs in Bangkok and 40 other provinces will be ordered closed for at least 14 days from tomorrow (Apr 9), to help stem the rapid spread of the latest coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said today (Apr 8) the closure would take effect when Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha signs the order at a meeting tomorrow.

Health and security officials agreed in talks today that a blanket closure in all provinces was not necessary. They opted for what Dr Taweesilp called “target therapy” in provinces with the potential to spread COVID-19.

Their prime concern was the spread of the UK variant of the virus, with cases detected in Thailand for the first time.

“It would be unfair to prescribe a strong dose to all provinces,” the CCSA spokesman said.

The target provinces were those plagued by new infections and those at risk because they were a gateway, or main passage, for travellers, he said.

The decision comes ahead of the long Songkran holiday next week, when millions of people will hit the roads for vacations or family reunions.

New cases linked to pubs, bars and clubs in Thong Lor area have leapt from yesterday’s report of 291 in 15 provinces to 504 cases in 20 provinces today, according to CCSA figures, which track infections since March 22.

The 41 provinces where all entertainment venues - bars, pubs, clubs and karaoke bars - will be closed are:

Bangkok

Ayutthaya

Buri Ram

Chachoengsao

Chaiyaphum

Chanthaburi

Chiang Mai

Chiang Rai

Chon Buri

Chumphon

Kanchanaburi

Khon Kaen

Lamphang

Loei

Lop Buri

Nakhon Nayok

Nonthaburi

Nakhon Pathom

Nakhon Ratchasima

Nakhon Si Thammarat

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

Narathiwat

Pathum Thani

Phetchabun

Phetchaburi

Phuket

Prachin Buri

Prachuap Khiri Khan

Ratchaburi

Ranong

Rayong

Sa Kaeo

Samut Prakan

Samut Sakhon

Samut Songkram

Saraburi

Songkhla

Suphan Buri

Surat Thani

Tak

Udon Thani

Yala

All 20 provinces hit by the Thong Lor cluster are included in the 41-province list.

The CCSA spokesman said there would be no U-turn on the closure decision. The centre decided to make it public ahead of the signing of the order tomorrow so that businesses could prepare in advance.

The meeting tomorrow would also announce a work from home policy for state agencies and encourage private firms to allow their employees to also work from home.

There had been 405 new infections registered, 391 of them local transmissions, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 30,310, the CCSA said today. No new deaths were reported.

Bangkok led the list with 48 cases reported by hospitals and 47 from mass testing. Fourteen cases were imported - from the United Arab Emirates, India, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Turkey.

The latest outbreak has already prompted two provinces, Buri Ram and Bung Kan, to issue orders that people coming from Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan and Nakhon Pathom must observe self-quarantine after arrival in the province. Buri Ram is on the list of 41 provinces; Bung Kan, which borders the Mekong River, is not.

Phuket community
All Phuket entertainment venues ordered closed for Songkran

"enough space for each person taking part, four square metres for each person" who is goin...(Read More)

All Phuket entertainment venues ordered closed for Songkran

They had more than 1 year time to bulldoze Bangla Road venues and make a nice park out of it....(Read More)

UK strain behind flare-up

Took Thai Officialdom time, but finally they found 'scape goat' to hide behind about the Tha...(Read More)

Rich world’s ‘near-monopoly’ on COVID vaccines condemned

Wealth is a way of keeping score. In general, wealthy countries do better at making money (not neces...(Read More)

Eight new COVID infections confirmed in Phuket

Hunker down folks, stay out of restaurants and bars and wear masks on essential outings only. We'...(Read More)

Phuket party-goers asked to present themselves at nearest hospital

Do these people pay for the test or is it free?...(Read More)

Phuket party-goers asked to present themselves at nearest hospital

Again, how are these events still happening? All this talk about 'new normal' is apparently ...(Read More)

Eight new COVID infections confirmed in Phuket

Galong@ you are absolutely right - a study done recently by Stanford showed that number of infection...(Read More)

Phuket party-goers asked to present themselves at nearest hospital

Why should someone who has no symptoms are so stupid to go voluntary for a PCR test at a Thai govern...(Read More)

Phuket party-goers asked to present themselves at nearest hospital

Blatantly obvious that the organisers have no idea who attended! No Thai Chana app used and social d...(Read More)

 

