The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fugitive top cop surrenders, Thailand added to UK’s travel ’red list’ |:| August 27

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fugitive top cop surrenders, Thailand added to UK’s travel ’red list’ |:| August 27

PHUKET XTRA - August 27 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Fugitive top cop surrenders |:| Phuket Covid cases rising still |:| Thai teens to be inoculated with Pfizer |:| Thai students win prize for invention Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 27 August 2021, 06:27PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

New entry rules for Phuket to come into effect Sept 1
Ready to reopen, safely
Phuket marks 210, new COVID cases, care centre patients jump above 700
Phuket Opinion: A tradition of corruption
Preserving a cultural heritage
Phuket hotels see more UK cancellations
Man arrested with 480k ya bah pills valued at B24mn
Loan shark debt collection erupts into brawl
Thammasat University authorised to import vaccines
Restrictions to be eased in dark red zones
Registration opens for expats in Phuket to receive Pfizer
Fears mount cops will shield ‘Joe Ferrari’
PM admits we may have to learn to live with COVID
Phuket marks 209 new COVID cases, one more death
Phuket rallies to help Koh Lipe

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: A tradition of corruption

If police officer is entitled to 40pc of the value of the illegal cars - as reward for performance. ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 210, new COVID cases, care centre patients jump above 700

Correct that Phuket officialdom said 70% Phuket inhabitants is vaccinated with Chinese vaccines? Dru...(Read More)

Phuket marks 210, new COVID cases, care centre patients jump above 700

Well it’s sad or funny,a have many Thai friends some driving if ambulances in Phuket. And they tol...(Read More)

Phuket marks 210, new COVID cases, care centre patients jump above 700

Lelecuneo@ you need a drink, you should know where to go by now....(Read More)

Ready to reopen, safely

"...the deadline must be honoured as the economy cannot stay shut any longer..." To heck w...(Read More)

Ready to reopen, safely

They can "re-open" whenever they like now. With Thailand red-listed by the UK and other co...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A tradition of corruption

I don't really see any grammatical errors, but certainly apparent from the style and abrupt phra...(Read More)

Registration opens for expats in Phuket to receive Pfizer

Kurt, you can get a vax when you get back meanwhile, get the CrapOVac, it's better than nothing-...(Read More)

Registration opens for expats in Phuket to receive Pfizer

Hypocrite or survivalist John? The best vaccine is whichever one you can get. I'll note I was o...(Read More)

Phuket hotels see more UK cancellations

Showing a normal level of ignorance of how the world works outside Thailand there. Foreign governmen...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Subscribe to The Phuket News
SAii Laguna Phuket
PaintFX
EPL predictions
Thanyapura
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand

 