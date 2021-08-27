The Phuket News
Phuket marks 169 new daily infections

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 169 new local infections across the island yesterday (Aug 26), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 3,239.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Friday 27 August 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the location of the new infections across the island. The map was released yesterday (Aug 26) and is marked as accurate as of 6pm Wednesday (Aug 25). Image: PPHO

A new daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 10:40pm last night, also marked one new case of a Phuket Sandbox tourist being confirmed as infected.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving  the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 18.

The 169 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island to a new record of 938 in the past seven days, as follows:

  • Aug 20 - 101 new cases
  • Aug 21 - 126 new cases
  • Aug 22 - 124 new cases
  • Aug 23 - 73 new cases
  • Aug 24 - 156 new cases
  • Aug 25 - 189 new cases
  • Aug 26 - 169 new cases

The current total of 3,239 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 23 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 39 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 74 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID report for yesterday, 1,309 people were under medical care or supervision, an increase of 84 from the day before.

The report also marked 2,109 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 174 more patients than the 1,935 reported for Wednesday.

The report posted last night recorded 103 new cases of people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATKs) yesterday (Aug 26).

Despite recording 103 new suspected cases, which have yet to be confirmed by RT-PCR tests, the total number of people currently held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island rose by only 13, from 430 to 443.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report posted last night also reported that Phuket currently has in total 1,521 beds available for COVID patients (+48 from yesterday).

The total number of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients in Phuket now stands at 1,053 (+44), or 69.23% of the total number of beds, with 468 (+4) hospital beds in Phuket still available.

The report also marked that of the COVID patients in care 32 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change); 324 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change) and 393 were ‘Green’ patients (zero change).

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the locations of the new infections across the island was released yesterday (Aug 26), but marked as accurate as of 6pm Tuesday (Aug 25), as follows:

  • Rassada - 702 cases (+59)
  • Phuket Town - 599 (+21)
    (Talad Yai 348, +13; Talad Neua 251, +8)
  • Wichit - 321 (+20)
  • Cherng Talay - 246 (+4)
  • Kathu - 162 (+6)
  • Patong - 161 (+23)
  • Srisoonthorn - 145 (+13)
  • Thepkrasattri - 127 (+6)
  • Chalong - 115 (+4)
  • Koh Kaew - 93 (+8)
  • Rawai - 83 (+4)
  • Karon - 40
  • Kamala - 45 (+6)
  • Pa Khlok - 54 (+12)
  • Mai Khao - 36 (+2)
  • Sakhu - 16

