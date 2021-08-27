The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

UK adds Thailand to COVID travel ‘red list’

UK adds Thailand to COVID travel ‘red list’

LONDON: The British government has added Thailand and Montenegro to its travel “red list”, with foreigners banned from travelling to England from those countries, and nationals required to quarantine.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthVaccine
By AFP

Friday 27 August 2021, 09:11AM

The UK government will put Thailand on its travel “red list” on Monday due to low vaccination rates. Photo: Somchai Poomlard

The UK government will put Thailand on its travel “red list” on Monday due to low vaccination rates. Photo: Somchai Poomlard

“Thailand and Montenegro will be added to the red list from 4am (10am Phuket time) on Monday 30 August 2021,” reflecting the increased coronavirus case rates in those countries and the relative low vaccination rates, said the UK government.

British and Irish nationals and those living in the UK are allowed to travel from red list countries, but must quarantine in a hotel for 10 days on arrival.

The government added Switzerland, Denmark and Canada to the green list, the Department for Transport added.

Travellers from those destinations will now not have to quarantine, regardless of vaccination status.

There were 273 new COVID-19 fatalities and 18,702 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported this morning (Aug 27), reports The Bangkok Post.

AXA Insurance PCL

There were 18,360 cases in the general population and 342 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 20,163 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of COVID-19 began, there have been 1,110,708 COVID-19 patients, 916,358 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 1,139,571 COVID-19 cases, 943,784 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 10,493 the third wave and 10,587 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 27 August 2021 - 13:20:23 

Fingers crossed, the word is out, 'Thai low vaccinating rates'. Let's see which countries will follow UK coming time. These countries will perhaps   'follow' Thailand with a COE demand for their citizens to return home from Thailand. Oh oh.

Kurt | 27 August 2021 - 13:08:45 

As long there is SHA hotel quarantine time + all that bureaucratic paperwork, like COE, Russians are not coming. Heard SHA status will not any longer granted to small SHA hotels , only 4-5 star hotels. Another money story.

CaptainJack69 | 27 August 2021 - 12:52:27 

"low vaccination rates". Well Mr. Prayuth, your secret's out of the bag now isn't it. Desperately clinging to the sandbox fiction to save tourisms 20% of Thailand's economy. Who's going to come now?

Vaccinate your people!

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket rallies to help Koh Lipe
‘Big Joke’ checks safety ahead of expected influx of Russian tourists
Police reforms are ‘years behind schedule’
Officials target flood disaster response under COVID-19 conditions
‘Total panic’ as deadly blasts rock Kabul airport
Phuket marks 169 new daily infections
Fugitive ‘Jo Ferrari’ turns himself in
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Covid record high, Embezzlement of B33mn gets accountant in hot water |:| August 26
Phuket fresh kratom prisoners released
Cultural projects to support Phuket Sandbox
One Phuket fresh market closes over COVID concerns, as another market reopens
Police ramp up Sandbox tourist safety
School closures ‘affecting development’
Afghans race to flee Taliban after Biden confirms airlift deadline
Phuket COVID cases hit new high, 189 on one day

 

Phuket community
Phuket rallies to help Koh Lipe

Who set the Covid-19 ruling for Koh Lipe? That is the Thai Government. So it's the obligation of...(Read More)

Cultural projects to support Phuket Sandbox

Like putting a band-aid on an amputated limb. Britains moving of Thailand to its 'red list...(Read More)

UK adds Thailand to COVID travel ‘red list’

Fingers crossed, the word is out, 'Thai low vaccinating rates'. Let's see which countrie...(Read More)

Police reforms are ‘years behind schedule’

Do we really need "sweeping reform" to identify a relatively lowly government official who...(Read More)

UK adds Thailand to COVID travel ‘red list’

As long there is SHA hotel quarantine time + all that bureaucratic paperwork, like COE, Russians are...(Read More)

‘Big Joke’ checks safety ahead of expected influx of Russian tourists

Using 9 + 26= 35 Piers is not exactly 'fixing all holes'. Far to many. And what are the tech...(Read More)

UK adds Thailand to COVID travel ‘red list’

"low vaccination rates". Well Mr. Prayuth, your secret's out of the bag now isn't ...(Read More)

Police ramp up Sandbox tourist safety

@lelecuneo, thank you so much for keeping me up to date on where I can drink in Patong. We usually s...(Read More)

Police ramp up Sandbox tourist safety

The simple fact that they need to be told to ramp up safety of tourists is already a good reason to ...(Read More)

One Phuket fresh market closes over COVID concerns, as another market reopens

Slowly Officials wake up and start to realize that continuing Fresh Market doings according 'old...(Read More)

 

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SAii Laguna Phuket
Phuket Property
EPL predictions
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
PaintFX

 