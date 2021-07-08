PHUKET XTRA - July 8 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Frustration over Moderna vaccine rush in Phuket |:| Local fisherman ask to expand boundary |:| Most expensive cities for expats |:| More restrictions proposed for Bangkok Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Thursday 8 July 2021, 09:03PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The only group of tourists who managed to bypass these gangsters were in fact Xhinese from mainland....(Read More)
WOW!!! Thailand is really making some outrageous decisions. I feel so sorry for all the innocent peo...(Read More)
Thanks Dr. Kusak- your explanation makes sense- please no panic overone sand box tourist case . Foc...(Read More)
How can that there is a increase in fishing boat numbers? Don't tell us that the thai fishing l...(Read More)
July6 wasn't a Saturday !!!!! [Tuesday it was - thank you. Story fixed. Much appreciated - Ed...(Read More)
@Christy /Nasa12 And what got your clamor got to do with this article ?...(Read More)
The vaccine were sold at a moderate price of 1650.-B. per shot. I remember the usual experts/expats ...(Read More)
Boycott !!The Moderna vaccine cost $15 a dose, so is being marked up 300% according to BioPharmaDi...(Read More)
Time for the respective embassies to take this vaccine hostage situation away from the private for-...(Read More)
Getting the right wing Bangkokians to move to the north is about elections and diluting the left wi...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.