The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Frustrations over Moderna vaccine rush in Phuket, Most expensive cities |:| July 8

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Frustrations over Moderna vaccine rush in Phuket, Most expensive cities |:| July 8

PHUKET XTRA - July 8 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Frustration over Moderna vaccine rush in Phuket |:| Local fisherman ask to expand boundary |:| Most expensive cities for expats |:| More restrictions proposed for Bangkok Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 8 July 2021, 09:03PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

67,000 people applied for Phuket Moderna vaccine reservations
Phuket airport taxi fare probe goes nowhere
Sandbox bookings strong in Patong
COVID insurance claims rise to B1.77 billion
Local fishermen request rule expansion as competition booms
Infected Sandbox tourist vaccinated with Sinopharm
Trump announces anti-censorship lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter
Thai cabinet earmarks B2 billion restaurant aid
More airlines confirm flights to Phuket
Phang Nga students studying in Phuket granted vaccinations, free tests
Lockdown in sight
Phuket Moderna vaccine rush leaves expats frustrated
Vaccination of Phuket expats is continuing, assures Phuket Must Win chief
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Pfizer approved as Thailand surpasses 300,000 COVID cases; Massive fire aftermath |:| July 7
Cautious optimism over Phuket Sandbox tourism opening

 

Phuket community
Phuket airport taxi fare probe goes nowhere

The only group of tourists who managed to bypass these gangsters were in fact Xhinese from mainland....(Read More)

Infected Sandbox tourist vaccinated with Sinopharm

WOW!!! Thailand is really making some outrageous decisions. I feel so sorry for all the innocent peo...(Read More)

Infected Sandbox tourist vaccinated with Sinopharm

Thanks Dr. Kusak- your explanation makes sense- please no panic overone sand box tourist case . Foc...(Read More)

Local fishermen request rule expansion as competition booms

How can that there is a increase in fishing boat numbers? Don't tell us that the thai fishing l...(Read More)

Infected Sandbox tourist vaccinated with Sinopharm

July6 wasn't a Saturday !!!!! [Tuesday it was - thank you. Story fixed. Much appreciated - Ed...(Read More)

Lockdown in sight

@Christy /Nasa12 And what got your clamor got to do with this article ?...(Read More)

Phuket Moderna vaccine rush leaves expats frustrated

The vaccine were sold at a moderate price of 1650.-B. per shot. I remember the usual experts/expats ...(Read More)

Phuket Moderna vaccine rush leaves expats frustrated

Boycott !!The Moderna vaccine cost $15 a dose, so is being marked up 300% according to BioPharmaDi...(Read More)

Phuket Moderna vaccine rush leaves expats frustrated

Time for the respective embassies to take this vaccine hostage situation away from the private for-...(Read More)

Lockdown in sight

Getting the right wing Bangkokians to move to the north is about elections and diluting the left wi...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Brightview Center
UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Property in Phuket
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 