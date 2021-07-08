The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Local fishermen request rule expansion as competition booms

Local fishermen request rule expansion as competition booms

PHUKET: A group of around 100 local fishermen have filed a formal request to the Phuket Governor seeking permission to expand the scope of their allocated fishing area, stating increased competition due to COVID-19 has hindered their catch numbers.

CoronavirusCOVID-19marinenatural-resources
By The Phuket News

Thursday 8 July 2021, 03:13PM

Photo: PR Dept

Photo: PR Dept

Photo: PR Dept

Photo: PR Dept

Photo: PR Dept

Photo: PR Dept

Photo: PR Dept

Photo: PR Dept

Photo: PR Dept

Photo: PR Dept

Photo: PR Dept

Photo: PR Dept

Photo: PR Dept

Photo: PR Dept

« »

The current law states local fishermen are not permitted to operate beyond a 1.5 nautical mile radius from Phuket’s shoreline, something members of the local fishing industry claim needs to be revised.

The group, led by Phuket Fishery Association head Somsak Promkaew, gathered at Queen Sirikit Park in Phuket Town around 1pm yesterday (July 7) to air their grievances and present their formal request to Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong.

Several of the group also had placards and signs containing slogans such as “Phuket fishermen do not have sufficient area to work in”, “Be kind to us”, and “We want our 3 nautical miles back”.

“As a result of the COVID-19 economic crisis, an increasing number of people have turned to fishing in order to generate an income,” Mr Somsak commented.

“Before the pandemic there were around only 1,200 boats registered with the Phuket office of the Fishery Department – that figure has grown considerably in the last 12 months.

“That is why we are asking authorities to seriously consider our request to increase the catchment area to three nautical miles in order to reduce the congestion.

HeadStart International School Phuket

“We always adhere to the standards of sustainable fishing with a focus on protecting and maintaining natural resources. We do not operate in an irresponsible way and always follow the law by fishing away from the coral reef where tourists go diving,” he added.

V/Gov Pichet told the fisherman that he will discuss this request with relevant officers and inform them of the outcome accordingly.

Meanwhile, the Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) have issued a COVID-19 alert for vendors and local residents present at the fish auction site at Sinpaiboonchai fishing pier in Rassada over a three-day period late last month.

“Those who went to the pier from June 26-29, between 9 and 10am are considered high-risk people,” the alert said.

“Please isolate and monitor yourselves and go to get tested for COVID-19 at a hospital near your home or the PPHO office.

“For more information, please call 094-3157700,” the alert concluded.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 08 July 2021 - 15:52:37 

How can that there is a increase in fishing boat numbers?  Don't tell us that the thai fishing laws not work with permits, registering, licenses. Increasing the fishing fleet is a illegal happening and effect the Phuket marine environment and fish stocks negatively.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket airport taxi fare probe goes nowhere
Sandbox bookings strong in Patong
COVID insurance claims rise to B1.77 billion
Infected Sandbox tourist vaccinated with Sinopharm
Trump announces anti-censorship lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter
Thai cabinet earmarks B2 billion restaurant aid
More airlines confirm flights to Phuket
Phang Nga students studying in Phuket granted vaccinations, free tests
Lockdown in sight
Phuket Moderna vaccine rush leaves expats frustrated
Vaccination of Phuket expats is continuing, assures Phuket Must Win chief
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Pfizer approved as Thailand surpasses 300,000 COVID cases; Massive fire aftermath |:| July 7
Cautious optimism over Phuket Sandbox tourism opening
Wanted German drug trafficker nabbed in Rawai
Phuket marks first Sandbox tourist infected with COVID-19

 

Phuket community
Local fishermen request rule expansion as competition booms

How can that there is a increase in fishing boat numbers? Don't tell us that the thai fishing l...(Read More)

Infected Sandbox tourist vaccinated with Sinopharm

July6 wasn't a Saturday !!!!! [Tuesday it was - thank you. Story fixed. Much appreciated - Ed...(Read More)

Lockdown in sight

@Christy /Nasa12 And what got your clamor got to do with this article ?...(Read More)

Phuket Moderna vaccine rush leaves expats frustrated

The vaccine were sold at a moderate price of 1650.-B. per shot. I remember the usual experts/expats ...(Read More)

Phuket Moderna vaccine rush leaves expats frustrated

Boycott !!The Moderna vaccine cost $15 a dose, so is being marked up 300% according to BioPharmaDi...(Read More)

Phuket Moderna vaccine rush leaves expats frustrated

Time for the respective embassies to take this vaccine hostage situation away from the private for-...(Read More)

Lockdown in sight

Getting the right wing Bangkokians to move to the north is about elections and diluting the left wi...(Read More)

Infected Sandbox tourist vaccinated with Sinopharm

Ah... a mandatory 2 week quarantine for the rest of the group is a great way to get some cash flowin...(Read More)

Infected Sandbox tourist vaccinated with Sinopharm

Why did it take 3 days to get the test results ??? Why do the other 13 have to quarantine for 2 week...(Read More)

Infected Sandbox tourist vaccinated with Sinopharm

Maybe Thailand shouldn't be accepting those vaccines that are known to be inadequately effective...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Property in Phuket
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
Thai Residential

 