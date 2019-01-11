PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: ’Free’ beer? Flying tourist falls on boat! Four killed at school! || Jan. 11

|
|
|
PHUKET XTRA - January 11 Flying tourist falls on boat! |:| Leo trucks drops load |:| Four killed at school! |:| Australia wants Bahraini out |:| Election in March? Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Friday 11 January 2019, 07:43PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
I had the opportunity to work with professor Lae Dilokvidhyarat here in Phuket and with unions alre...(Read More)
Oh course non Thai tourists will know about this web site, I guess there will be multilingual signs ...(Read More)
It would seem that a Chinese speaking Thai could do very well in this business....(Read More)
Now, what are the training and skill qualifications of this parasail crew? Was there no parasail cre...(Read More)
After all it is great that you all in Phuket Immigration take "illegal" work but it is nec...(Read More)
There are about 8-10 teams working on a daily basis in Kamala, both on the main street, in front of...(Read More)
In Europe (EU) as a photographer/make up artist, you can work freely in 27 countries. Let the best g...(Read More)
Of course chinese Photographers, they are the best, better than thai. That is why thai wedding coupl...(Read More)
Business as usual, I call these boat trips in Phuket suicide trip....(Read More)
I am sure that Captain not expect any thai to follow his wise advice. But he hasdone his verbal duty...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.