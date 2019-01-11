PHUKET: Scores of people rushed to collect cans of beer scattered all over the road this morning (Jan 11) after a truck carrying thousands of cans of Leo beer dropped its load in Rassada.

alcoholaccidentstransport

By The Phuket News

Friday 11 January 2019, 01:57PM

Locals ride off with cans of Leo beer that fell off a truck in Rassada this morning (Jan 11). Photo: Nong Suwanpukdee

Locals ride off with cans of Leo beer that fell off a truck in Rassada this morning (Jan 11). Photo: Nong Suwanpukdee

Locals ride off with cans of Leo beer that fell off a truck in Rassada this morning (Jan 11). Photo: Nong Suwanpukdee

Locals ride off with cans of Leo beer that fell off a truck in Rassada this morning (Jan 11). Photo: Nong Suwanpukdee

Locals ride off with cans of Leo beer that fell off a truck in Rassada this morning (Jan 11). Photo: Nong Suwanpukdee

Wichit Police were notified of the incident at around 6am, but due to there being no traffic police on duty at the time were late to arrive at the scene on Soi Kingkaew-Uthit.

Upon arrival, police found scores of people collecting and taking away as many cans as they could carry. Whilst others were helping to gather the cans and clear the road.

Hundreds of cans had perished on the road.

Phuket City Traffic police Capt Chatree Wetrangsri told The Phuket News, “We received notice of this accident early this morning at about 6am. The driver of the truck is not injured and the truck is not damaged.

“The cause of the accident is not yet clear but from early investigations it seems that the load dropped off the truck because it was not secured properly.

“The the road is now clear,” Capt Wetrangsri added.



Lt Col Pongpop Prasoppichai, Chief of Phuket City Traffic Police, told The Phuket News, “Taking assets that belong to others is an act of theft. It is for the owner to decide if they want to file a claim. Subsequently the police can work on bringing charges to those involved.”