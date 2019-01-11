THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Locals scramble for ‘free’ beer as Leo truck drops load

PHUKET: Scores of people rushed to collect cans of beer scattered all over the road this morning (Jan 11) after a truck carrying thousands of cans of Leo beer dropped its load in Rassada.

alcoholaccidentstransport
By The Phuket News

Friday 11 January 2019, 01:57PM

Locals ride off with cans of Leo beer that fell off a truck in Rassada this morning (Jan 11). Photo: Nong Suwanpukdee

Locals ride off with cans of Leo beer that fell off a truck in Rassada this morning (Jan 11). Photo: Nong Suwanpukdee

Locals ride off with cans of Leo beer that fell off a truck in Rassada this morning (Jan 11). Photo: Nong Suwanpukdee

Locals ride off with cans of Leo beer that fell off a truck in Rassada this morning (Jan 11). Photo: Nong Suwanpukdee

Locals ride off with cans of Leo beer that fell off a truck in Rassada this morning (Jan 11). Photo: Nong Suwanpukdee

Locals ride off with cans of Leo beer that fell off a truck in Rassada this morning (Jan 11). Photo: Nong Suwanpukdee

Locals ride off with cans of Leo beer that fell off a truck in Rassada this morning (Jan 11). Photo: Nong Suwanpukdee

Locals ride off with cans of Leo beer that fell off a truck in Rassada this morning (Jan 11). Photo: Nong Suwanpukdee

Locals ride off with cans of Leo beer that fell off a truck in Rassada this morning (Jan 11). Photo: Nong Suwanpukdee

Locals ride off with cans of Leo beer that fell off a truck in Rassada this morning (Jan 11). Photo: Nong Suwanpukdee

Wichit Police were notified of the incident at around 6am, but due to there being no traffic police on duty at the time were late to arrive at the scene on Soi Kingkaew-Uthit.

Upon arrival, police found scores of people collecting and taking away as many cans as they could carry. Whilst others were helping to gather the cans and clear the road.

Hundreds of cans had perished on the road.

Phuket City Traffic police Capt Chatree Wetrangsri told The Phuket News, “We received notice of this accident early this morning at about 6am. The driver of the truck is not injured and the truck is not damaged.

“The cause of the accident is not yet clear but from early investigations it seems that the load dropped off the truck because it was not secured properly.

“The the road is now clear,” Capt Wetrangsri added.

Lt Col Pongpop Prasoppichai, Chief of Phuket City Traffic Police, told The Phuket News, “Taking assets that belong to others is an act of theft. It is for the owner to decide if they want to file a claim. Subsequently the police can work on bringing charges to those involved.”

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Lucky policeman dodges Phuket drunk driver
Phuket rubbish collector killed in road accident
Post-funeral drunk driver survives slam into streetlamp
Prayut vows to overcome traffic accident scourge
Songkran death toll rises to 378 in six days
Songkran exacts its yearly toll in souls
Songkran road deaths rise to 248
Songkran death toll rises to 188 after three days
Songkran toll: 99 dead, 1,085 injured on roads
Booze spigot tightened for a safer Songkran
Drink-driving behind 90% of violations
Phuket survives first day of New Year Seven Days of Danger with no deaths
Ministry sets target of 463 for New Year road toll
Health Minister supports call for alcohol blood tests for all road accidents
Drunk drivers risk having cars seized over New Year

 

Phuket community
Phuket’s fishing industry praises lifting of EU ’yellow card’

I had the opportunity to work with professor Lae Dilokvidhyarat here in Phuket and with unions alre...(Read More)

Marine Dept launches Facebook complaints portal, as dangerous Phuket speedboat complaint left floundering

Oh course non Thai tourists will know about this web site, I guess there will be multilingual signs ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration task force busts wedding photographers from China

It would seem that a Chinese speaking Thai could do very well in this business....(Read More)

French tourist injured as parasail ride lands on tour boat

Now, what are the training and skill qualifications of this parasail crew? Was there no parasail cre...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration task force busts wedding photographers from China

After all it is great that you all in Phuket Immigration take "illegal" work but it is nec...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration task force busts wedding photographers from China

There are about 8-10 teams working on a daily basis in Kamala, both on the main street, in front of...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration task force busts wedding photographers from China

In Europe (EU) as a photographer/make up artist, you can work freely in 27 countries. Let the best g...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration task force busts wedding photographers from China

Of course chinese Photographers, they are the best, better than thai. That is why thai wedding coupl...(Read More)

Chinese tourist drowns on snorkelling tour at Racha

Business as usual, I call these boat trips in Phuket suicide trip....(Read More)

All safe after Russian tour bus collides with pickup on Phuket coastal road

I am sure that Captain not expect any thai to follow his wise advice. But he hasdone his verbal duty...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
Thailand Yacht Show
Thai Residential
Express Carpet and Decor
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Harvey Law Corporation
China International Boat Show 2019
777 Beach Condo
HeadStart International School Phuket
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste
JW Marriott Phuket
ZUMA Restaurant

 