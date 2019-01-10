THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

French tourist injured as parasail ride lands on tour boat

PHUKET: A 57-year-old French tourist was injured during a parasail ride at Koh Naka Yai Island yesterday (Jan 9).

tourismmarineaccidentspolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 10 January 2019, 04:27PM

The French tourist landed on the roof of the boat, then fell and landed hard in the back of the boat, the tour guide explained. Photo: Thalang Police

The French tourist landed on the roof of the boat, then fell and landed hard in the back of the boat, the tour guide explained. Photo: Thalang Police

Thalang Police were notified the incident at 5:25pm.

The tourist, identified by her passport as French national Line Claudine Robinet, 57, suffered a broken left arm, a broken hip and injuries to her left knee, police confirmed.

She was rushed back to Thalang Hospital on Phuket, and has since been transferred to Bangkok Hospital Phuket.

According to the report of the incident issued to the Thalang Police, tour guide Somchai Kongkum, 57, said he that at 4:05pm he called all the tourists in his group to start boarding the boat to return to Phuket.

However, Ms Robinet wanted to go for a parasail, and Mr Somchai agreed. While she was flying through the air, he was loading his tour group into the boat for the return trip.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

While he was guiding the tourists back into the boat, Ms Robinet landed hard on the roof of the boat, he said.

“She then fell hard into the back of the boat, while the parasail and ropes fell into the water,” he added.

Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers met the boat when it returned to Phuket and administered emergency first aid to Ms Robinet before speeding her to Thalang Hospital.

Thalang Police confirmed that they had recorded the accident and were continuing their investigation into the incident.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures ‘no illegal tour boats’
Phuket speedboat captain, crewman and guide all charged for Chinese tourist slashed by Phi Phi tour boat propeller
Phuket boat mechanic dies after getting neck caught in engine
Japanese tourist, 62, drowns at Karon Beach
Missing Indonesian man’s body found washed up on Phuket Beach
100 investigators to join ‘Phoenix’ probe, says Tourism Minister
Phuket tour boat fire investigation underway
Dutch Ambassador raises Phuket road safety concerns
Songkran safety tops Phuket officials’ agenda
Korean tourist dies during island trip off Phuket
Phuket amid tripartite push to improve tour boat safety
Speed identified as critical factor in Phuket tour speedboat collision
Police name Italian tourists injured in Phuket speedboat collision
Three charged for death of Japanese tourist slashed by dive boat propeller
Chinese tourist dies during island day trip off Phuket

 

Phuket community
Saudi teen runaway in Bangkok is ’legitimate refugee’: UN

How about the Saudi woman Dina Ali Lasloom? Stopped in Philippines in April 2017 when she attented t...(Read More)

Phuket dodges major economic impact from Pabuk

Most of the tourists who were going on a boat trip these days had paid these boat trips for long tim...(Read More)

Layan lockout: Public access denied amid Supreme Court wrangle for B10bn beachfront land

So what you are saying is that my property on the beach is not private property? That I have no prop...(Read More)

Phuket dodges major economic impact from Pabuk

The situation was handled very well? Hahaha, There was nothing to handle on Phuket. Just a bit of ...(Read More)

Marine Dept launches Facebook complaints portal, as dangerous Phuket speedboat complaint left floundering

Here we have it: Something happens out there visible from mr Wiwat's office. Now he waits that s...(Read More)

Marine Dept launches Facebook complaints portal, as dangerous Phuket speedboat complaint left floundering

Free Marine Dept hotline 1199, for thai language only! Why on earth has a Marine Department not e...(Read More)

National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

If you can't "fix" it, and no-one actually asks you to, then why [complain] about some...(Read More)

National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

I don't have "idols" but I do see some sense in comments made a some, fact is the Thai...(Read More)

Haze returns to Bangkok as long holiday ends

Have trees, trees, parks, parks, trees along all the roads to absorb the filth. Create a nice Bangko...(Read More)

National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

How I would fix it ?? I can't fix it anyway.So why should i waste my time with stupid suggestion...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
Thailand Yacht Show
Harvey Law Corporation
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
China International Boat Show 2019
777 Beach Condo
JW Marriott Phuket
Express Carpet and Decor
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
ZUMA Restaurant

 