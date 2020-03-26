Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Forest fire near Phuket beach! Thailand enters state of emergency! Foreigners banned? || March 26

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Forest fire near Phuket beach! Thailand enters state of emergency! Foreigners banned? || March 26

PHUKET XTRA - March 26 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Thailand closed to foreigners, as country enters state of emergency |:| 5 new infections in Phuket, total 34 |:| Forest fire in Phuket closer to resorts |:| Rights activists slam arrest of artist |:| Chiang Mia air pollution dire Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 26 March 2020, 06:28PM

