Phuket forest fire getting closer to resorts

PHUKET: Firefighters are still battling a forest fire north of Nai Harn Beach that has been burning since at least 5pm yesterday (Mar 25) and is getting closer to resorts.


By Khunanya Wanchanwet

Thursday 26 March 2020, 02:24PM

The fire is getting closer to resorts at Nai Harn Beach. Photo: DDPM Rawai

Natdanai Changlek from the Rawai Municipality division of the Department of Disaster and Prevention (DDPM Rawai) officer said that the fire, on Hin Dam Cape, so far has scorched about 80 rai.

Firefighters were informed of the fire at 5pm yesterday, he said.

Four firefighting truck were initially deployed to the scene.

“The area has steep slopes and the fire trucks cannot get close to the fire,” Mr Natdanai said.

Mr Natdanai confirmed that so far no people have been reported injured or houses damaged by the fire.

“But the fire is getting closer to resorts at Nai Harn Beach,” he said.

The appears to have started near Nui Beach, he added.

“Last night, officers were divided into two shifts to fight to fire, and officers from Phuket Forest Fire Control Station based in Mai Khao have joined our efforts,” Mr Natdanai said.

“At this stage, we do not know how long it will take to control this fire, but we will do so as soon as possible,” he said.

BigA | 26 March 2020 - 15:41:23 

Why this fires start there every year at the same time?

