No drinking on Phuket beaches, order officials

No drinking on Phuket beaches, order officials

PHUKET: No beer or any other alcohol is allowed to be consumed on Phuket beaches or any other public places on the island is among the latest measures being rolled out to help try to contain the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus (COVID-19).


By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 26 March 2020, 01:14PM

No beer on the beaches is the latest order. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

No beer on the beaches is the latest order. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai announced the news yesterday (Mar 25).

“This order focuses on Patong Beach and Sapan Hin [near Phuket Town], which are the popular areas,” Vice Governor Supoj said.

“People gather together to drink in these public places. This creates a dangerous situation and risks of spreading the disease,” he added.

“By the announcement, you are banned to have beer or any other kind of alcohol on the beach and in other public places. I don’t want people to be in groups. Please stay home and enjoy your drink at home,” he said.

Vice Governor Supoj noted that the order is being issued under Communicable Diseases Act.

Any person found breaching any of the health orders issued to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will face legal action under Section 52 of the act, he added.

The penalty under Section 52 is up to one year in jail, or a fine of up to B100,000, or both, the order noted, Vice Governor Supoj said.

