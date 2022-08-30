PHUKET XTRA - August 30 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket
Hosted by: Chris Howson ||
1. Officials target Soi Paniang flooding
2. Unemployment lowest since start of COVID outbreak
3. Ban on e-cigarettes to remain
Tuesday 30 August 2022, 06:46PM
PHUKET XTRA - August 30 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket
Hosted by: Chris Howson ||
1. Officials target Soi Paniang flooding
2. Unemployment lowest since start of COVID outbreak
3. Ban on e-cigarettes to remain
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Unbelieveble fantasy-rich. ...."Seminar on Human Rights will make the Tourism and service indus...(Read More)
Phuket's government officials and officers should also be attending the seminar as well as busin...(Read More)
Thai political- and business Hi-So's lick their lips, with the enormous profits they can make ou...(Read More)
Did V/G check or present drain pipes are clear of debris? And yes, the more land you put below conc...(Read More)
Yes one meter wide so lots more garbage can be flushed into the ocean. Let's pave over more pe...(Read More)
It's really ridiculous how the same people get upset about other people's problems over and ...(Read More)
And also kind of hypocritical by Khun Anutin to care about e-cigs, but then promote weed like its th...(Read More)
@JohnC, of course the kids don't care, nor do adults, or anyone else. That is what happens when ...(Read More)
To ban e-cigarettes is 1. To enforce the ban is 2. As JohnC wrote, people shrug of shoulders. Who ca...(Read More)
JohnC, you are correct. So many locals suck on E-cigarettes. I too have asked them, but they just ...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.