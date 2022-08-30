Tengoku
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced a power outage to affect a section of Thepkrasattri Rd in Mai Khao tomorrow (Aug 31) so that repairs and maintenance can be carried out on high-voltage cables in the area.


By The Phuket News

Tuesday 30 August 2022, 01:53PM

Image: Thalang PEA

The power outage, from 9am to 5pm, will affect homes and businesses along Thepkrasattri Rd from in front of the Thalang PEA office in Baan Mak Prok, near the PTT petrol station just north of Phuket airport, to the  Khun Mae Ju store in Tambon Thepkrasattri.

Listed as to be affected by the power outage were the Sanko petrol station, Wat Muang Mai School, Wat Muang Mai, Baan Muang Mai, the Phuket Provincial Water Supply office, Eagle Brand Cement Plant, Blue Canyon Country Club Phuket and the PTT petrol station in Mak Prok.

The Thalang PEA office apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage.

For more information about the power outage, people were asked to call the Thalang PEA at 076-386882 or the PEA national hotline 1129.

