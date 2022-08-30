Officials target Soi Paniang flooding

PHUKET: Ratsada Municipality has installed a pump to help drain the Soi Paniang community just north of Samkong so that residents can access their homes and to help alleviate fears of more homes being flooded.

weather

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 30 August 2022, 11:41AM

Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panaphong chaired a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Aug 29) to discuss long-term solutions to the problem of repeated flooding throughout the area.

“We receive complaints that the community floods every year during the monsoon season as the drains are inadequate to carry away the run-off,” V/Gov Pichet said.

“Homes and businesses are flooded, and people have trouble even driving out of their community or reaching their homes,” he added.

People living in Soi Paniang 1, Moo 5, Ratsada, were particularly affected by the recurring flooding, he said.

At the meeting it was explained that a mobile pump station from the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO) had been made available to Ratsada Municipality as a short-term solution.

The large pump to drain excess water from areas and pump it into the Bang Yai Canal, it was explained.

A larger drain will be installed to help take the run-off into the Bang Yai Canal, the meeting was also told.

The Office of Public Works and Town Planning is working on plans to have the larger drain, described to be one metre across, installed.

“There may be some adjustments necessary. This is currently in the process of being resolved,” V/Gov Pichet said after the meeting.