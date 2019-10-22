THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 'Flight from hell'! Phuket convention centre? German arrested after dumping body! || October 22

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 'Flight from hell'! Phuket convention centre? German arrested after dumping body! || October 22

PHUKET XTRA - October 22 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com 'Flight from hell' sees 3 arrests |:| Murder of hotel security guard |:| Convention centre, sports complex in Phuket? |:| Supreme Court chief to relax bail |:| German man arrested after dumping body Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 22 October 2019, 06:43PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thai Airways at risk of closure, president says
The Pavilions Phuket five-time winner at 2019 Haute Grandeur Awards
Electricity outage to hit Mai Khao
Phuket condo drug raid nets 2.4kg of crystal meth, 76k meth pills
Phuket hotels slash prices, brace for rare slump
Sineenart titles, ranks removed
Phuket authorities unable to confirm ‘Flight from Hell’ arrests
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Locals save 2 from car fire! Tourist, dive instructor drown! Dead jumbo recovery? || October 21
Mains water supply outage in Cherng Talay
Phuket Governor inspects sites for proposed convention centre, sports complex
Man arrested for murder of Nai Yang hotel security guard
Five arrested in separate Phuket drug busts in one day, petrol station dealer caught
Man found dead at busy Phuket Town fresh market
Two women escape serious injuries as car rams 18-wheeler at traffic lights, catches fire
Myanmar man, 28, found dead at camp in Cherng Talay

 

Phuket community
Retirement in Thailand… Too naive?

Again.......it is ONLY holders on Non-Imm O-A visas that are affected. Extensions on this visa ONLY ...(Read More)

Retirement in Thailand… Too naive?

I don't need the useless expensive insurance, I have annual travel insurance that covers 60 day ...(Read More)

Retirement in Thailand… Too naive?

Unfortunate...(Read More)

Phuket airport taxi driver in deadly wipeout to finally hear judgment

"Stunning" that the lead investigating officer would lie about this taxi drivers' iden...(Read More)

Retirement in Thailand… Too naive?

I find the people just as callous, uncaring and void of compassion as their xenophobic govt. But I&#...(Read More)

Celebrate the Melbourne Cup in style at the Angsana Ballroom

NBC Australia has just aired an expose on the horrific cruelties and slaughter pipeline that horse r...(Read More)

Phuket hotels slash prices, brace for rare slump

greed has ruined this island...(Read More)

Phuket hotels slash prices, brace for rare slump

Don't think the Indian market will save use. They might come, but they don't spend anything ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor inspects sites for proposed convention centre, sports complex

Another tip for Phuket Governor. Inspect the remaining empty Chalong hospital. So far a waste of m...(Read More)

Korean and diving instructor drown in Phuket

If the boat boy witness what was happening below surface than dive instructor + trainee were not ver...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
MYLANDS
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
phukethasbeengoodtous.org