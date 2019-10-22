PHUKET XTRA - October 22 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com 'Flight from hell' sees 3 arrests |:| Murder of hotel security guard |:| Convention centre, sports complex in Phuket? |:| Supreme Court chief to relax bail |:| German man arrested after dumping body Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Tuesday 22 October 2019, 06:43PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Again.......it is ONLY holders on Non-Imm O-A visas that are affected. Extensions on this visa ONLY ...(Read More)
I don't need the useless expensive insurance, I have annual travel insurance that covers 60 day ...(Read More)
Unfortunate...(Read More)
"Stunning" that the lead investigating officer would lie about this taxi drivers' iden...(Read More)
I find the people just as callous, uncaring and void of compassion as their xenophobic govt. But I&#...(Read More)
NBC Australia has just aired an expose on the horrific cruelties and slaughter pipeline that horse r...(Read More)
greed has ruined this island...(Read More)
Don't think the Indian market will save use. They might come, but they don't spend anything ...(Read More)
Another tip for Phuket Governor. Inspect the remaining empty Chalong hospital. So far a waste of m...(Read More)
If the boat boy witness what was happening below surface than dive instructor + trainee were not ver...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.