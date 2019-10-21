THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PHUKET: Police have arrested a man for the murder of a 52-year-old Nai Yang hotel security guard whose body was found in his rented room last Wednesday night (Oct 16).

murder death crime police
By The Phuket News

Monday 21 October 2019, 04:22PM

Somkiet Sala, 33, was taken into custody near Sakoo Police Station at 11:50am on Saturday (Oct 19). Photo: Sakoo Police

Sakoo Police Chief Col Kittipong Kaikaew identified the suspect arrested as Somkiet Sala, 33.

Somkiet was taken into custody near Sakoo Police Station at 11:50am on Saturday (Oct 19), Col Kittipong said.

The arrest came just hours after a warrant was issued by Phuket Provincial Court on Saturday, he added.

Somkiet has denied the charge against him, confirmed Col Kittipong.

Police asked the court to deny Somkiet bail. However, Col Kittipong said today that he did not know whether the court upheld their request.

“An investigation by Sakoo Police and Phuket Provincial Police investigators revealed that Somkiet was involved in a personal dispute,” Col Kittipong told The Phuket News.

However, Col Kittipong declined to explain any other details of why police believe Somkiet murdered Mr Yingyod and offered no explanations of physical evidence that supported their claim.

Mr Yingyod, originally from Maha Sarakham, was found dead in his rowhouse unit in Soi Nai Yang, Moo 1 Sakoo, at 7:50pm last Wednesday.

He had suffered a wound two centimetres deep on his left eyebrow, and another wound 1cm long and 0.5cm deep on his chin, and a bruised left eye.

Mr Yingyod is believed to have died at least four hours before his body was found by his daughter Suphattra Boossabong, 28, who called the police to the scene.

There were no signs of a struggle in the room and nothing appeared to be stolen, police investigating the scene noted in their report. (See story here.)

