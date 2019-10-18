THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Council worker hanged to fence believed suicide, police probe hotel security guard found dead in rented room

Council worker hanged to fence believed suicide, police probe hotel security guard found dead in rented room

PHUKET: Police believe that a man found hanged outside his home in Baan Phrusompan, Thalang, yesterday evening (Oct 17) took his own life due to a deteriorating physical condition that was rendering him immobile.

deathpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 18 October 2019, 12:51PM

Mr Somyot’s older brother and wife were both waiting for police at the scene yesterday evening (Oct 17). Photo: Thalang Police

Mr Somyot’s older brother and wife were both waiting for police at the scene yesterday evening (Oct 17). Photo: Thalang Police

Police investigating the death of Nai Yang hotel security guard Yingyod Boossabong found no signs of a struggle in the room and nothing appeared to be stolen. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police investigating the death of Nai Yang hotel security guard Yingyod Boossabong found no signs of a struggle in the room and nothing appeared to be stolen. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Maj Wutthichai Keawthong of the Thalang Police was called to the house, in Moo 3, Tambon Thepkrasattri, at 6pm.

Officers arrived at the scene with Kusoldharm rescue workers to find the body of Somyot Yaimueang, 39, hanged by a nylon rope tied to a fence outside the home.

Mr Somyot’s older brother and wife were both waiting for police at the scene.

Mr Somyot’s wife told police that her husband, who worked for Thepkrasattri Municipality, suffered a debilitating condition with his hands and legs. Family members had to take close care of him, Maj Wutthichai noted in his report.

Mr Somyot’s wife (name not included in the initial police report), told officers that she had gone out, and found her husband hanged at the fence when she returned home.

She shook him and tried to get him to regain consciousness, but there was no response and so she called 191 for help, Maj Wutthichai reported.

Maj Wutthichai noted that he found no signs of struggle at the scene or on Mr Somyot’s body.

He also noted that at this stage police believe Mr Somyot took his own life due to his physical condition.

Regardless, Maj Wutthichai reported that Kusoldham rescue workers took Mr Somyot’s body to Thalang Hospital so doctors could confirm the cause of death and that his body did not give any indication of foul play, before the body could be released to the family in order to hold Mr Somyot’s funeral.

Meanwhile, police have yet to confirm the cause of death of a 52-year-old security guard at a hotel in Nai Yang whose body was found on the floor in his small rented room on Wednesday night (Oct 16).

Laguna Golf Phuket

Capt Sura Lertthaisong of the Sakoo Police was called to the rowhouse unit, in Soi Nai Yang, Moo 1 Sakoo, at 7:50pm, where the body of Yingyod Boossabong, 52, originally from Maha Sarakham, was found with small wounds to his head.

Mr Yingyod had suffered a wound two centimetres deep on his left eyebrow, and another wound 1cm long and 0.5cm deep on his chin, and a bruised left eye, Capt Sura noted in his report.

Mr Yingyod is believed to have died at least four hours before his body was found by his daughter Suphattra Boossabong, 28, who called the police to the scene.

There were no signs of a struggle in the room and nothing appeared to be stolen, Capt Sura reported.

Ms Suphattra told police that she received a phone call from the hotel where her father worked as security guard at 7pm informing her that her father had not shown up for work.

She went to her father’s room and found the front door locked. She opened the door with her key to find her father face down on the floor, Capt Sura explained in his report.

Ms Suphattra thought her father was sleeping. She and tried to wake him up, but failed. She then turned him over in her efforts to revive him, but finally realised that he was dead, Capt Sura, reported.

Mr Yingyod’s body was taken to Thalang Hospital for further examination, Capt Sura said.

Police are continuing their investigation to confirm the cause of death, he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Christy Sweet | 18 October 2019 - 20:21:48 

A body found hung from a fence should - under no circumstances be moved until a police medical investigator has arrived.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Korean and diving instructor drown in Phuket
Electricity outage to hit Pa Klok
Phuket Opinion: Failing to take out the trash
Phase 2 of Taste-Shop-Spend tour scheme ups game
Patong Cosplay Beach Run to raise funds for medical equipment for Patong Hospital
Panel woes delay land appraisal price regime
Electricity outage to hit Mai Khao
International lifesaving chief speaks out on Phuket lifeguards
Python found blending in at Freedom Beach house bathroom
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Lacking privacy protection? Elephant hunger strike ends! Phuket weather warning! || October 18
VAT refund for tourists hiked to B30,000
Environmentalist ends hunger strike as DNP pledges action over elephant deaths
Phuket Immigration confirms bank balance, income ‘combo’ for O-A permit to stay still available
Phuket weather warning re-issued
Twin TAT campaigns aim to rake in B400mn

 

Phuket community
International lifesaving chief speaks out on Phuket lifeguards

I see the Expat leisure class is still celebrating and dressing up to celebrate cruelty to horses - ...(Read More)

International lifesaving chief speaks out on Phuket lifeguards

Well, the world now knows what is wrong in Thailand, specially on Phuket when it comes to beach safe...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms bank balance, income ‘combo’ for O-A permit to stay still available

So, those of us on O visas who have been here many years and convert their O visa annually w for the...(Read More)

Phuket weather warning re-issued

The TMD is the most unreliable weather site in Thailand! They are almost always wrong and they tend ...(Read More)

Council worker hanged to fence believed suicide, police probe hotel security guard found dead in rented room

A body found hung from a fence should - under no circumstances be moved until a police medical inves...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms bank balance, income ‘combo’ for O-A permit to stay still available

Interesting little nugget of info here- “We don’t have the right to refuse an application that ...(Read More)

Patong Police hunting for foreigner wanted for $30k theft from exchange booth

Greed conquers trust....(Read More)

Patong Police hunting for foreigner wanted for $30k theft from exchange booth

Hahaha, the boys in the money booth thought they made the 'change of the month'. It must fee...(Read More)

Multi-tier prices at state hospitals now in effect in Phuket

"Kaaskop with a single p means cheese-head," my understanding is with 1 "p" it m...(Read More)

Multi-tier prices at state hospitals now in effect in Phuket

Correct Oesi, Kaaskop with a single p means cheese-head in the Netherlands. Now do your homework and...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
La Boucherie
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
JW Marriott Phuket
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
MYLANDS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL