Council worker hanged to fence believed suicide, police probe hotel security guard found dead in rented room

PHUKET: Police believe that a man found hanged outside his home in Baan Phrusompan, Thalang, yesterday evening (Oct 17) took his own life due to a deteriorating physical condition that was rendering him immobile.

deathpolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 18 October 2019, 12:51PM

Police investigating the death of Nai Yang hotel security guard Yingyod Boossabong found no signs of a struggle in the room and nothing appeared to be stolen. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Somyot’s older brother and wife were both waiting for police at the scene yesterday evening (Oct 17). Photo: Thalang Police

Maj Wutthichai Keawthong of the Thalang Police was called to the house, in Moo 3, Tambon Thepkrasattri, at 6pm.

Officers arrived at the scene with Kusoldharm rescue workers to find the body of Somyot Yaimueang, 39, hanged by a nylon rope tied to a fence outside the home.

Mr Somyot’s older brother and wife were both waiting for police at the scene.

Mr Somyot’s wife told police that her husband, who worked for Thepkrasattri Municipality, suffered a debilitating condition with his hands and legs. Family members had to take close care of him, Maj Wutthichai noted in his report.

Mr Somyot’s wife (name not included in the initial police report), told officers that she had gone out, and found her husband hanged at the fence when she returned home.

She shook him and tried to get him to regain consciousness, but there was no response and so she called 191 for help, Maj Wutthichai reported.

Maj Wutthichai noted that he found no signs of struggle at the scene or on Mr Somyot’s body.

He also noted that at this stage police believe Mr Somyot took his own life due to his physical condition.

Regardless, Maj Wutthichai reported that Kusoldham rescue workers took Mr Somyot’s body to Thalang Hospital so doctors could confirm the cause of death and that his body did not give any indication of foul play, before the body could be released to the family in order to hold Mr Somyot’s funeral.

Meanwhile, police have yet to confirm the cause of death of a 52-year-old security guard at a hotel in Nai Yang whose body was found on the floor in his small rented room on Wednesday night (Oct 16).

Capt Sura Lertthaisong of the Sakoo Police was called to the rowhouse unit, in Soi Nai Yang, Moo 1 Sakoo, at 7:50pm, where the body of Yingyod Boossabong, 52, originally from Maha Sarakham, was found with small wounds to his head.

Mr Yingyod had suffered a wound two centimetres deep on his left eyebrow, and another wound 1cm long and 0.5cm deep on his chin, and a bruised left eye, Capt Sura noted in his report.

Mr Yingyod is believed to have died at least four hours before his body was found by his daughter Suphattra Boossabong, 28, who called the police to the scene.

There were no signs of a struggle in the room and nothing appeared to be stolen, Capt Sura reported.

Ms Suphattra told police that she received a phone call from the hotel where her father worked as security guard at 7pm informing her that her father had not shown up for work.

She went to her father’s room and found the front door locked. She opened the door with her key to find her father face down on the floor, Capt Sura explained in his report.

Ms Suphattra thought her father was sleeping. She and tried to wake him up, but failed. She then turned him over in her efforts to revive him, but finally realised that he was dead, Capt Sura, reported.

Mr Yingyod’s body was taken to Thalang Hospital for further examination, Capt Sura said.

Police are continuing their investigation to confirm the cause of death, he added.