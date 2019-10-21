Kata Rocks
Phuket Governor inspects sites for proposed convention centre, sports complex

Phuket Governor inspects sites for proposed convention centre, sports complex

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana on Friday led an inspection tour of two sites in Phuket, one where the provincial government hopes to build an “international convention centre”, the other where the provincial government hopes to build a sports complex.

tourismconstructioneconomics
By The Phuket News

Monday 21 October 2019, 05:39PM

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana led an inspection tour of the two sites on Friday (Oct 18). Photo: PR Dept)

Joining Governor Phakaphong on Friday (Oct 18) was Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai, Phuket Provincial Office Chief Thalerngsak Nuchprahan and other officials.

The two sites inspected were both in Moo 5, Baan Tha Chatchai, Mai Khao, at the very northern reaches of Phuket near the bridges off the island.

The land earmarked for an “international convention hall” measures in 141 rai 2 ngan and 63.7 square wah, or 56 acres, offering a total of 226,654.8 square metres on which to build the centre.

The site marked for the sports complex measures 238 rai 1 ngan 25 square wah, or 94.22 acres, offering 381,300sqm for the complex.

During the visit Governor Phakaphong examined the sites for appropriateness of each location and took photos to help support a formal request for the budget to build both centres, noted a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand.

Of note, the northern reaches of Phuket have long been a target site for a “Phuket International Convention and Exhibition Centre (ICEC)”, with quick access to the airport and the bridges on and off the island. The concept was first raised nearly 20 years ago, but fell into disfavour during the reign of Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

A national government loan from the World Bank deployed under the “Thai Khem Kaeng” fiscal stimulus policy to fund development projects later saw the funds for the Phuket ICEC redirected to build a convention centre in Chiang Mai.

Phuket MP at the time Democrat Anchalee Tephabutra directly challenged Yingluck Shinawatra during parliamentary question time over the reallocation of the funds. Thaksin’s younger sister refused to answer the question on public record.

Meanwhiel, the northern end of the island has become a haven for major sports events, including the annual Mai Khao Marine Turtle Fun Run, Half Marathon held yesterday (Oct 20). (See story here.)

Phuket community
Multi-tier prices at state hospitals now in effect in Phuket

@C.S..I understand your concern,but i can't see any relation to this article! Same with your oth...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Failing to take out the trash

Great Opinion piece. Look at the disgraceful condition/appearance of Chalong pier, something thousa...(Read More)

Phuket airport taxi driver in deadly wipeout to finally hear judgment

Captain Suporn told The Phuket News that he was sorry to 'confused' the family name with an...(Read More)

Korean and diving instructor drown in Phuket

Yeah, more details are needed in reporting on this tragedy. Crucially, was this a certified diver, a...(Read More)

Phuket airport taxi driver in deadly wipeout to finally hear judgment

Crocodile tears of PLTO. Not being able to revoke that taxi license doesn't mean PLTO was powe...(Read More)

Retirement in Thailand… Too naive?

Please Please Phuket News - publish articles with all the facts! As Sir Burr as already clarified an...(Read More)

Phuket airport taxi driver in deadly wipeout to finally hear judgment

A police captain who built up a case with 2 charges ( takes him 1 year!!) with a wrong name of the t...(Read More)

Retirement in Thailand… Too naive?

Sir Burr, where is written/stated by thai immigration that you only need a health insurance during ...(Read More)

Retirement in Thailand… Too naive?

I learned one can apply for a non immi B Visa at thai embassy in home country. Than within 3 months ...(Read More)

Retirement in Thailand… Too naive?

What is the sifference between a thai A visa and a thai A-O visa in relationship with yes/no being o...(Read More)

 

