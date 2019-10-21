More than 4,000 runners turn out for Mai Khao Marine Turtle Fun Run, Half Marathon

ATHLETICS: More than 4,000 runners from across the country and overseas took part in the 15th Mai Khao Marine Turtle Fun Run and Half Marathon 2019 yesterday morning (Oct 20), starting from the Phuket Gateway.

Athletics

By The Phuket News

Monday 21 October 2019, 11:20AM

The top five finishers in the Half Marathon 21.1km, Overall category – Men.

George Varughese, General Manager of JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa, together with Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana presided over the event’s opening ceremony.

George Varughese, General Manager of JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa, together with Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana presided over the event’s opening ceremony, attended by runners, Phuket residents, expats and travelers.

The event is expected to raise B700,000 for charity this year, the event’s 15th edition. The money raised goes towards to The Mai Khao Marine Turtle Foundation, which is committed to protecting the marine and coastal environment and ecosystems for the wellbeing of the sea turtles that nest in the Mai Khao beach and the surrounding areas.

The foundation also helps to raise funds for the Phuket Marine Biological Center’s Injured Turtle Rehabilitation Program and The Third Naval Area Command’s Turtle Hatchery Program.

Runners of all ages and abilities took on the race yesterday, with the participants taking part in five categories: the 21.1km half marathon, 10.5km mini-marathon, 5km fun run and 3k family run and VIP runs for all the races.

The 21.1km route took runners went northwest along the Haad Sai Kaew beach to the Thao Thepkrasatti Bridge and on to the Pi Lai viewpoint and back via Baan Tha Nun to the iconic Sarasin Bridge before crossing the finish line at the Phuket Gateway.

In the men's race of Half Marathon 21.1 km – Overall category, athlete Anuwat Bunmak crossed the line in a time of 1 hour and 20 minutes, while Dutchanee Dardsadachan won the women’s race in 1 hour and 40 minutes.

In the Mini Marathon 10.5 km – Overall category, Chinnawat Changlek clocked 39 minutes and 40 seconds to clinch victory, while Surakarn Wanna won the women’s category with a time of 47 minutes and 47 seconds.

In addition to victor’s medals, winners also received the prize gift voucher and a trophy.

The top race results are as follows:

Half Marathon 21.1km, Overall category – Men

Anuwat Bunmak (record 01:20:20.625) Praphai Saomok (record of 01:26:06.989) Hmud Chaison (record 01:26:33:350) Evgeny Makarov (record 01:27:14.013) Apichet Chuanchom (record 01:27:34.787)

Half Marathon 21.1km, Overall category – Women

Dutchanee Dardsadachan (01:40:01.992) Piyanuch Prongpan (01:47:26.684) Rungaroon Chormanee (01:48:01.182) Yingsuay Sinprasom (01:49:33.167) Rachadakorn Hammar (01:51:59.400)

10.5km Mini Marathon, Overall category – Men

Chinnawat Changlek (00:39:40.001) Arthittha Viratamvatin (00:40:59.841) Komol Seerut (00:41:13.282) Attapol Kong-Asa (00:41:50.799) Pongsakorn Worapongkitipan (00:41:56.445)

10.5km Mini Marathon, Overall category – Women

Surakarn Wanna (00:47:47.169) Nutnapha Phaojumroon (00:52:18.047) Anong Piriyapruth (00:53:04.907) Oksana Torkaenko (00:55:00.797) Thippawan Prungrenoo (00:55:59.844)

5km Fun Run, Overall category – Men

Nattasak Wanna Chitawarn Prateep Na Talang Rattanun Hlawmanee Surin Wanna Duntil Chotisang

5km Fun Run, Overall category – Women

Mintawadee Wanna Aksarapak Sengraksa Wandee Krueasanit Jiracha Srirat Pantita Laddawan

The Phuket News and Khao Phuket were proud media partners for the 15th Mai Khao Marine Turtle Fun Run and Half Marathon 2019.

For more information about the Mai Khao Marine Turtle Foundation call +66 076 338040 or +66 076 338 000 ext. 3309 or email info@maikhaomarineturtlefoundation.org or maikhaoturtlefoundation@gmail.com.

For updates on the foundation’s activities, visit the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/maikhaomarineturtlefoundation