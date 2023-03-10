1- Police officer involved in Thepkrasattri crash loses life
3- Thailand’s central bank introduces new anti-fraud measures
4- French consul voices support for crackdown on motorbike ’goons’
PHUKET XTRA - March 10 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Friday 10 March 2023, 07:05PM
1- Police officer involved in Thepkrasattri crash loses life
3- Thailand’s central bank introduces new anti-fraud measures
4- French consul voices support for crackdown on motorbike ’goons’
Have a news tip-off? Click here
and once the paper come to phuket i'm sure some pages will go missing here... Surachete was in c...(Read More)
This story started in February 6 and this report comes up off the hat 31 days later. And they (RTP) ...(Read More)
Prab stands for poor right at beginning! A simple matter of jealousy....(Read More)
Gasp! @Kurt - wrong?? Oh no, how could this happen? You mean the expert on all things Thai is someho...(Read More)
@Kurt Seems like you got it all wrong ! Read the Anglo-Siamese treaty of 1909 again ! The provinc...(Read More)
Its hardly 'curtailed'- people are rapidly getting tired of their antics and tempers are fra...(Read More)
i invite him to sit in the bus stop by the traffic lights in Kamala any day between 1730 and 1830 to...(Read More)
Sounds like Mr.Prab is a bit jealous ! Probably works hard but never achieves anything....(Read More)
Terrible way to go RIP Folks, just stay frosty out there. I find ceaseless commentary to be a salv...(Read More)
Ghastly way to go. RIP. Not enough info to comment otherwise but to say I found St John's Wort...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.