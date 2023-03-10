Pro Property Partners
French consul voices support for crackdown on motorbike ’hoons’

PHUKET: Alain Faudot, the French Honorary Consul in Phuket, accompanied by Christophe Hemmings, Consul at the French Embassy in Thailand, have expressed their thanks to the Phuket officials for the action taken in curtailing French tourists disturbing the peace with dangerous driving on motorbikes.

tourismSafetytransportcrime
By The Phuket News

Friday 10 March 2023, 12:04PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Mr Faudot and Mr Hemmings expressed their gratitude during a meeting with Phuket Vice Governor Anupap Rodkwan Yodrambam yesterday (Mar 9).

Present for the meeting were several key Phuket officials, including Tourist Police and Adcha Buachan, Chief of the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO).

Mr Hemmings thanked Vice Governor Anupap for the work done to take care of French nationals on the island, said an official report of the meeting.

“If French tourists who travel in Phuket do not comply with the laws of Phuket, I ask Phuket [officials] to take decisive steps, including by enforcing the deportation rule for tourists who do not comply with Phuket’s regulations,” he said.

“France strongly supports the highest enforcement of the law for non-compliance tourists, especially regarding the traffic rules in Phuket. France would like to thank Phuket for taking good care of French tourists residing in Phuket,” he added.

V/Gov Anupap said that Phuket as a good host is very pleased to welcome tourists of all nationalities equally, which included reducing any harmful effects on tourists as well, said the report.

V/Gov Anupap thanked the French envoys for their understanding of the action taken by government officials and thanked him for seeing the importance it had for Phuket and Thailand.

“Phuket is a small place that French tourists love visit,” he said.

Fascinated | 10 March 2023 - 12:36:27 

Its hardly 'curtailed'- people are rapidly getting tired of their antics and tempers are fraying. There's going to be a serious incident soon.

Fascinated | 10 March 2023 - 12:34:35 

i invite him to sit in the bus stop by the traffic lights in Kamala any day between 1730 and 1830 to witness the 'antics' of his countrymen. He'll see more than the BiB , who are strangely absent when these idiots are on the road back from Surin. If stopped by the BiB a get their names and run them trhough the benefit computer back home. Cutting off their funds will get rid of them.

 

