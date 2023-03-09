Police officer involved in Thepkrasattri crash loses life

PHUKET: Thalang police confirmed today (Mar 9) that an officer involved in a road accident on Thepkrasattri Road last Friday has lost his life.

Thursday 9 March 2023, 04:45PM

Police Capt. Tianchai Kobkua, a 56-year-old deputy inspector at Thalang Police Station, succumbed to brain injuries sustained in the accident, having undergone emergency brain surgery at Vachira Phuket Hospital.

The incident occurred around 7:30am on Mar 3 at a U-turn point near the Housing Village on the northbound section of the busy road in Sri Sunthon subdistrict when a motorcycle being ridden by the police officer collided with an Isuzu pick-up truck.

Upon receiving notification of the incident, rescue workers and police rushed to the scene where they discovered Mr Tianchai lying in the road unconscious. The emergency workers administered urgent first aid before rushing the injured man to Thalang Hospital.

Following initial diagnosis there from a resident doctor, it was determined Mr Tianchai needed to be transferred to Vachira Hospital Phuket as he needed to undergo emergency brain surgery to treat his injuries.

Despite their valiant efforts, doctors were unable to save Mr Tianchai and he was confirmed officially deceased yesterday, with Colonel Pisit Chuenpetch, Superintendent of Thalang Police Station, announcing the news publicly this morning.

Mr Tianchai’s body was transferred from the hospital to Wat Sri Sunthon around 8am this morning where a funeral service was held at 3pm today.

Police did not confirm details on the truck involved in the crash and whether the driver stands to face any form of official charges, nor did they reveal whether investigations into the case are ongoing.