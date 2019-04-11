THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal BKK mall fire! Baby elephant benched? Chicken casualties in crash! || April 11

PHUKET XTRA - April 11 Fatal Bangkok mall fire|:| Phuket Zoo baby elephant sidelined |:| Two hurt in sidecar crash |:| Crackdown on lurid Songkran images |:| Foundation chairman defiant after marijuana raid Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Thursday 11 April 2019, 05:31PM

 

 

Phuket community
Phuket Zoo faces probe over alleged abuse of baby elephant

I don't remember any charges over the Orangutan that was supposed to be a protected species. It ...(Read More)

Phuket’s sacred water tribute for Royal Coronation to arrive in Bangkok

So that wasn't the water from the canal behind Kamala beach?...(Read More)

Phuket Zoo faces probe over alleged abuse of baby elephant

I guess I've got to sign my name as Kurt if I want a comment to be posted on The Phuket News...(Read More)

Good Shepherd calls for supplies for families at risk in Phuket

Respect to all those involved,especially those expats who truly contribute to the community compared...(Read More)

Vachira Phuket Hospital to start charging ‘after-hours’ service fee

Someone should keep his generalizing unprofessional medical advises for himself. Decisions made on s...(Read More)

Vachira Phuket Hospital to start charging ‘after-hours’ service fee

When state hospitals equip themselves for the 30 thb insured thai people AND for the private insure...(Read More)

Election chiefs feel the heat

Of course Election Chiefs feel the heat! From both sides. From the ruling Junta and from the normal ...(Read More)

Thailand in worst 14 for tuberculosis

Probably also attributable to the increase in Chinese visitors. China is one of the most highly affe...(Read More)

Phuket Zoo faces probe over alleged abuse of baby elephant

Part of the problem is that elephants are classified as 'livestock'! Change the law!!! Als...(Read More)

Patong police urge water-delivery trucks to avoid Patong Hill for Songkran

Urge, urge, urge. Not enforce, enforce, enforce. Happy along the roads checking point 'tent sit...(Read More)

 

