PHUKET: Three people were injured, two seriously, after a motorbike with a sidecar drove into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with another motorbike in Chalong on Wednesday evening (Apr 10).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 11 April 2019, 12:20PM

The third injured man is attended to by rescue workers. Photo: Chalong Municipality

The scene of the accident in Chalong on April 10. Photo: Supawat Kunnaluck

One of the cockerels that was killed in the accident. Photo: Supawat Kunnaluck

The injured sidecar driver is attended to by rescue workers. (Inset) One of the cockerels that was killed in the accident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The accident happened at about 6:50pm on Chao Fa West Rd.

Chalong Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find three injured men lying on the road. Two of the men were seriously injured and bloody, one aged 50 and the other 70.

Beside the injured men were two damaged motorbikes, one with a sidecar, with property from the sidecar scattered over the road.

Among the items on the road were three cockerels believed to be used for cock-fighting. Two of them were killed in the accident.

Rescue workers provided first-aid to the injured men at the scene before taking them to Vachira Phuket Hospital to be treated.

Early investigations revealed that the motorbike with the sidecar – a blue Honda Wave – was heading north on Chao Fa West Rd and attempted to overtake vehicles in front by driving into the oncoming lane before colliding head-on with another motorbike – a yellow Honda Wave.

Chalong Police confirmed that local CCTV footage will be inspected to determine the exact cause of the accident before relevant charges are filed.