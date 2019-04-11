THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Two seriously injured by overtaking sidecar

PHUKET: Three people were injured, two seriously, after a motorbike with a sidecar drove into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with another motorbike in Chalong on Wednesday evening (Apr 10).

accidentsanimalspolicetransport
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 11 April 2019, 12:20PM

The injured sidecar driver is attended to by rescue workers. (Inset) One of the cockerels that was killed in the accident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The injured sidecar driver is attended to by rescue workers. (Inset) One of the cockerels that was killed in the accident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

One of the cockerels that was killed in the accident. Photo: Supawat Kunnaluck

One of the cockerels that was killed in the accident. Photo: Supawat Kunnaluck

Rescue workers attend to the injured men. Photo: Supawat Kunnaluck

Rescue workers attend to the injured men. Photo: Supawat Kunnaluck

Rescue workers attend to the injured men. Photo: Supawat Kunnaluck

Rescue workers attend to the injured men. Photo: Supawat Kunnaluck

The scene of the accident in Chalong on April 10. Photo: Supawat Kunnaluck

The scene of the accident in Chalong on April 10. Photo: Supawat Kunnaluck

Rescue workers attend to the injured men. Photo: Chalong Municipality

Rescue workers attend to the injured men. Photo: Chalong Municipality

Photo: Chalong Municipality

Photo: Chalong Municipality

The third injured man is attended to by rescue workers. Photo: Chalong Municipality

The third injured man is attended to by rescue workers. Photo: Chalong Municipality

The accident happened at about 6:50pm on Chao Fa West Rd.

Chalong Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find three injured men lying on the road. Two of the men were seriously injured and bloody, one aged 50 and the other 70.

Beside the injured men were two damaged motorbikes, one with a sidecar, with property from the sidecar scattered over the road.

Among the items on the road were three cockerels believed to be used for cock-fighting. Two of them were killed in the accident.

QSI International School Phuket

Rescue workers provided first-aid to the injured men at the scene before taking them to Vachira Phuket Hospital to be treated.

Early investigations revealed that the motorbike with the sidecar – a blue Honda Wave – was heading north on Chao Fa West Rd and attempted to overtake vehicles in front by driving into the oncoming lane before colliding head-on with another motorbike – a yellow Honda Wave.

Chalong Police confirmed that local CCTV footage will be inspected to determine the exact cause of the accident before relevant charges are filed.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Girl dies after being bitten in bed by cobra
Elephant camp operator charged over tourist’s death
Australian tourist, 62, attacked by baby elephant in Phuket
Bull elephant kills mahout at camp north of Phuket
Two injured in Phuket when motorbike hits dog
Rush for free meat after train hits buffalo herd
Police seek Phuket herdsman after wandering bull killed in car collision
Baby bear found caught in hunter’s trap
Angry elephant in quarantine, tourists treated
Leopard cat ’Happy Tiger’ succumbs to injuries
Phuket wildcat comatose after struck by vehicle
Four tourists stung by jellyfish on Patong Beach
Warning issued after 30 tourists stung by jellyfish at Patong Beach
Search after ‘illegal’ boat runs aground in croc-infested waters
Two pitbulls die in Phuket mattress facility fire

 

Phuket community
Phuket Zoo faces probe over alleged abuse of baby elephant

I don't remember any charges over the Orangutan that was supposed to be a protected species. It ...(Read More)

Phuket’s sacred water tribute for Royal Coronation to arrive in Bangkok

So that wasn't the water from the canal behind Kamala beach?...(Read More)

Phuket Zoo faces probe over alleged abuse of baby elephant

I guess I've got to sign my name as Kurt if I want a comment to be posted on The Phuket News...(Read More)

Good Shepherd calls for supplies for families at risk in Phuket

Respect to all those involved,especially those expats who truly contribute to the community compared...(Read More)

Vachira Phuket Hospital to start charging ‘after-hours’ service fee

Someone should keep his generalizing unprofessional medical advises for himself. Decisions made on s...(Read More)

Vachira Phuket Hospital to start charging ‘after-hours’ service fee

When state hospitals equip themselves for the 30 thb insured thai people AND for the private insure...(Read More)

Election chiefs feel the heat

Of course Election Chiefs feel the heat! From both sides. From the ruling Junta and from the normal ...(Read More)

Thailand in worst 14 for tuberculosis

Probably also attributable to the increase in Chinese visitors. China is one of the most highly affe...(Read More)

Phuket Zoo faces probe over alleged abuse of baby elephant

Part of the problem is that elephants are classified as 'livestock'! Change the law!!! Als...(Read More)

Patong police urge water-delivery trucks to avoid Patong Hill for Songkran

Urge, urge, urge. Not enforce, enforce, enforce. Happy along the roads checking point 'tent sit...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Elegant White Charity Gala
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
JW Marriott Phuket
Ride 4 Kids 2019
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Dream Beach Club
Express Carpet and Decor
777 Beach Condo
Dan About Thailand
ACST Phuket Cricket Week 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 