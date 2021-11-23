BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Face mask fines, Street racing crackdown, Group goes after Amnesty International || November 23

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Face mask fines, Street racing crackdown, Group goes after Amnesty International || November 23

PHUKET XTRA - November 23 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Face mask fine no more than B1K first time, B20K 3rd time |:| Nationwide street racing crackdown |:| Pro-monarchy group goes after Amnesty International Thailand |:| Phuket COVID Update Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 23 November 2021, 07:12PM

