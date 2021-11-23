Phuket marks 86 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 86 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Nov 22) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 16,852.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 23 November 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report for Nov 22, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 11:46pm.

The report marked one new infection among Sandbox tourist arrivals, but no new infections among Test & Go tourists and no new infections among other international arrivals from abroad.

The report also marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 133. After 55 COVID deaths in September, officials marked 44 deaths in October and so far 14 deaths this month.

Meanwhile, the 86 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 486, as follows:

Nov 16 - 52 new cases

Nov 17 - 69 new cases

Nov 18 - 69 new cases

Nov 19 - 63 new cases

Nov 20 - 64 new cases

Nov 21 - 83 new cases

Nov 22 - 86 new cases

The report marked 12 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket (+1 from yesterday), 35 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 247 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and just 15 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 732 people were under medical care or supervision, 48 more than the 684 reported for Nov 21.

The report also marked 16,120 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 39 more than the 16,081 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 17 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), but the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island fell by two, from 150 to 148.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

According to the report for Nov 22, there were just two ‘Red’ patients (zero change from yesterday), 96 ‘Yellow’ patients (+3) and 79 ‘Green’ patients (-2).

A further 184 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+44), and 148 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-1), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report posted last night marked that of 2796 hospital beds in total available (+7), 509 were occupied (+44 from yesterday).