Face mask fine no more than B1,000 first time, B20k for repeat offenders

PHUKET: The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has confirmed that first time offences for not wearing a face mask in public areas is to be no more than B1,000.

COVID-19healthcrimetourism
By The Phuket News

Monday 22 November 2021, 11:33PM

The notice issued by the CCSA earlier today (Nov 22). Image: CCSA

The announcement followed concerns aired online after it was announced that the maximum fine for not wearing a mask in public areas was B20,000.

The announcement came during the CCSA press briefing earlier today (Nov 22).

Many foreign visitors were not wearing face masks and gathering in groups, said CCSA spokeswoman Dr Apisamai Srirangson.

Not wearing face masks while in public areas or when joining group activities was a violation of COVID-19 disease control regulations, she said.

Foreigners will be prosecuted if they fail to comply, she added.

Natapanu Nopakun, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Information and Deputy Spokesman of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, confirmed the same warning in the English-language presentation of the key points from the CCSA meeting yesterday.

“Under the Disease Control Act, you are required to always wear masks while you are in public spaces or while doing activities in groups,” he said.

“There is a maximum B20,000 fine for failing to do so,” he repeated.

However, Dr Apisamai and Mr Natapanu in their presentations made no mention of incrementally increasing fines for repeat offences.

PKF Thailand

By this afternoon, however, the CCSA posted another notice explaining the incremental fines, as follows:

1st time - not more than B1,000

2nd time - more than B1,000 but not more than B10,000

3rd time onwards - more than B10,000 but not more than B20,000

As The Phuket News noted in a report on Friday (Nov 19), Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri had already expressed concern about foreigners not wearing face masks while in public areas in Patong.

Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri on Friday issued a notice specifically asking foreigners in Patong to wear face masks at all times, not just for Loy Krathong. The notice followed concerns being raised by local residents over tourists arriving under the Test & Go entry requirements not complying with COVID prevention measures.

The Phuket News noted that although it has been months since reports of officials fining people for not wearing face masks while in public, the provincial order remained in effect. The maximum fine in Phuket is B20,000.

The same order is in effect nationwide. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was fined B6,000 in January for not wearing a face mask at a meeting.

PM Prayut later clarified that B20,000 was the maximum fine. Initial fines are to be lower, gradually increasing with repeat offences, he said.

Uncle | 24 November 2021 - 11:33:08 

Say - does this rule apply to f.i. an apartment complex. where all units are  privately owned / held - same as the ground of the complex ?
Being private property with access (officially) only permitted for owners, I assume it in no way can be considered "public" ?
Would be interesting to hear others' comments.

Den Alder | 24 November 2021 - 09:27:03 

What scares me most is that she said that foreigners(!) will be charged for not wearing masks. What about ... well ... the others?

christysweet | 24 November 2021 - 05:29:40 

What about the mustache mask worn just under the nose ? Gawd dammit either wear it properly or take it off so I know to veer away.

Kurt | 23 November 2021 - 15:07:23 

In Thailand Pass application form should be a Government announcment about strict face mask obligation everywhere you go in Thailand from the moment you leave your hotel room until you back in your room.

jamstock | 23 November 2021 - 14:33:01 

So it's ok for people to scream at each other in a noisy, crowded bar without facemasks on, but as soon as they go out into the open air they must wear a facemask??

Just mind numbing stupidity

SEC2 | 23 November 2021 - 13:17:23 

Is there a disclaimer section on the Thailand Pass that outlines the covid requirements / restrictions for residents & tourists alike?  With a tick box so that the "foreigners" understand the restrictions & fines?  If not then maybe there should be. otherwise they will behave "badly".?

Foot | 23 November 2021 - 13:04:04 

Keeping this "little" requirement a secret is a sure way to make money!  Also, telling tourists about it might just hurt business. On the same note, have the tourists been told the bars can't be open until, at least, January 15th?  What a country!

CaptainJack69 | 23 November 2021 - 11:27:18 

Poor publicity of requirements. Visitors genuinely don't know they have to wear masks. In many source markets it's not law (and has somehow become a political issue rather than the simple reality of scientific fact).

Visitors have asked me what the law is and I simply didn't know, and I've been here the whole time.

JohnC | 23 November 2021 - 09:34:26 

Maybe you wouldn't be experiencing this problem now if you had made it clear that masks still have to be worn during all the hyping and pushing promotion you made to get tourists to come here. I'll bet if many of them knew about having to wear masks they might not have come here in the first place.

 

