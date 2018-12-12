THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Exploding motorbike! Deadly driver confession? Drunk cop’s fatal fight! || Dec. 12

PHUKET XTRA - December 12 Exploding motorbike! |:| Deadly U-turn driver confesses! |:| Toxic chemical found in school veggies |:| Drunk loser cop kills man |:| Thai shot dead in France terror attack! Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Wednesday 12 December 2018, 06:08PM

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Spike in Phuket infections spur anti-Chikungunya offensive
Phuket tourist passenger van driver takes out motorbike on second day of work
Man’s body recovered from reservoir
Tourists safety, waste issues raised in US Ambassador visit to Phuket
Report of illegal firearm ends with Phuket ‘musket’ arrest
Woman escapes injury as motorbike explodes into flames
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Elephant goes rogue! 3rd fire in a week? Seven test-takers arrested! || Dec. 11
Driver confesses to deadly Chalong U-turn that killed two tourists
Fire breaks out at workers’ residence in Wichit
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Anti-drug activist is massive dealer! Surpise: Deadly Thai roads! Fishing then missing? || Dec. 10
Safety measures ordered to reduce accidents at Chalong-Kata roadworks
More than 3,000 cyclists join Phuket ‘Bike Un Ai Rak’
Mid-flight health seizure forces emergency landing at Phuket airport
Police search for man missing at Phuket reservoir
Phuket Opinion: A testament to life

 

Phuket community
Tourists safety, waste issues raised in US Ambassador visit to Phuket

"“It is fully operational,” he said," a very important/interesting question... but hey...(Read More)

Woman escapes injury as motorbike explodes into flames

15,000 baht?! THAT is a write-off (not that it was insured). 15k wouldn't even replace the fairi...(Read More)

Tourists safety, waste issues raised in US Ambassador visit to Phuket

“The United States is concerned about the safety of tourists and environment issues?? Thats a laug...(Read More)

Driver confesses to deadly Chalong U-turn that killed two tourists

Gee, the woman has confessed to driving carelessly. They have CCTV of the incident. I wonder what el...(Read More)

Safety measures ordered to reduce accidents at Chalong-Kata roadworks

All will be solved now Insp K is o the case!...(Read More)

Driver confesses to deadly Chalong U-turn that killed two tourists

Did you ask her how she feels now? ...(Read More)

Driver confesses to deadly Chalong U-turn that killed two tourists

I think we all knew who was at fault knowing how Thai's drive except for the usual band of delus...(Read More)

Driver confesses to deadly Chalong U-turn that killed two tourists

If people do not comment on illegal things, nothing will happen. Here's an example of red signs ...(Read More)

Driver confesses to deadly Chalong U-turn that killed two tourists

I bet ( since they where Tourists)she pay a small fine to the police and that's it, Horst...(Read More)

Driver confesses to deadly Chalong U-turn that killed two tourists

Money makes them alive?? Young Girl makes one big mistake that kost two lives. Did you ask her how s...(Read More)

 

Dan About Thailand
Harvey Law Corporation
777 Beach Condo
ZUMA Restaurant
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Tile-it
Go Air
Dream Beach Club
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019

 