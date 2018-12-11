THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Woman escapes injury as motorbike explodes into flames

PHUKET: A local resident in Rassada escaped serious injury today when her motorbike burst into flames just minutes after she parked it at a motorbike repair shop in Rassada.

transportSafety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 11 December 2018, 06:45PM

Sirirat Singchai, 44, parked the motorbike just minutes before it exploded into flames. Photo: Worapong Yuraman

Sirirat Singchai, 44, parked the motorbike just minutes before it exploded into flames. Photo: Worapong Yuraman

Sirirat Singchai, 44, parked the motorbike just minutes before it exploded into flames. Photo: Worapong Yuraman

Sirirat Singchai, 44, parked the motorbike just minutes before it exploded into flames. Photo: Worapong Yuraman

A local resident with a fire extinguisher handy made sure the flames did not spread. Photo: Worapong Yuraman

A local resident with a fire extinguisher handy made sure the flames did not spread. Photo: Worapong Yuraman

A local resident with a fire extinguisher handy made sure the flames did not spread. Photo: Worapong Yuraman

A local resident with a fire extinguisher handy made sure the flames did not spread. Photo: Worapong Yuraman

The scorched remains of the motorbike, Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The scorched remains of the motorbike, Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Local rsidents came running after hearing the explosion. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Local rsidents came running after hearing the explosion. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Firefighters were called to the scene, but the fire was dealt with before they arrived. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Firefighters were called to the scene, but the fire was dealt with before they arrived. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Sirirat Singchai, 44, rode her black Honda Wave salaeng (motorbike with sidecar) to her local repair shop in Soi Wanij 2 just before 10:30am after noticing problems with the motorbike’s battery.

Just minutes after parking it in front of the shop, Ms Sirirat noticed smoke coming from the battery, then smoke, which turned to flames – and then the petrol tank erupted, bringing the local residents scurrying out of the homes to see what had just exploded.

The Rassada Municipality fire department and local police were called, but by the time the firefighters arrived a local resident had already doused the fireball with handheld fire extinguisher.

QSI International School Phuket

Ms Sirirat later today took her scorched motorbike home, unrepaired and now unusable.

Police – and presumably the mechanics at the motorbike repair shop – estimated the cost of the damage to the motorbike at about B15,000.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Safety measures ordered to reduce accidents at Chalong-Kata roadworks
Thailand worst in Asean for road deaths
Phuket speedboat captain, crewman and guide all charged for Chinese tourist slashed by Phi Phi tour boat propeller
Rawai beachfront refuelling from steel drums is legal, confirms Phuket energy chief
Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller
Man killed in motorbike collision with pickup truck
Russian tourist injured in motorbike fall down hill
Appeal launched for Irish tourist after ‘horrific’ Phuket road accident
Phuket road resurfacing sees at least 20 injured, nine in one night
Rawai beach speedboat refueller arrested, but refuelling continues incognito
Phuket Marine Office urges water safety for Loy Krathong
Aussie safe after yacht catches ablaze off Patong Beach
Woman safe after pinned under cab in 7-Eleven delivery truck flip
Phoenix recovery team yet to arrive
Nine Brits safe after yacht set afire by lightning

 

Phuket community
Driver confesses to deadly Chalong U-turn that killed two tourists

No money in pursuing the woman since shr probably hasn't got much money. And, heck, it was only...(Read More)

Thailand worst in Asean for road deaths

Soon we get another 'safety week'. ( New Year holidays). Another week Officials/RTP sitting...(Read More)

Police search for man missing at Phuket reservoir

Water games? Ski boats ( polluting!) for water skiing in a drinking water reservoir? Well,....TIT...(Read More)

Police search for man missing at Phuket reservoir

...this reservoir does not get many visitors. You are right though. The few that do come leave all t...(Read More)

Safety measures ordered to reduce accidents at Chalong-Kata roadworks

Huh, 3months work for 1.5 km road resurfacing? This is a joke, yes? Can't be true. 1.5 km: 1 ...(Read More)

Police search for man missing at Phuket reservoir

... Thousands? Really? And all for free? Wow! My point is, taking care of water quality. Not about ...(Read More)

Police search for man missing at Phuket reservoir

"It should be a no-go area" Thousands of people like to visit those areas like Bang Wad Da...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A testament to life

Sure he was a good bloke but most readers wouldn't have known him, one story about his passing i...(Read More)

Police search for man missing at Phuket reservoir

This water reservoir is for housing water supply, right? Are private people allowed to be there, d...(Read More)

Six healthy movements to loosen your spine

OMG. Your neck in movement 2 looks terrible. Never do it like that! You should keep your neck in lin...(Read More)

 

Dan About Thailand
JW Marriott Phuket
777 Beach Condo
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Go Air
China International Boat Show 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Tile-it
ZUMA Restaurant
Harvey Law Corporation
Dream Beach Club

 